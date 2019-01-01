Get the most out of Rynne 8 with the Rynne 8 Pro Bundle.

With the Rynne 8 Pro Bundle, you get Rynne 8, a pretty, youthful, and highly customizable character, additional fantasy characters River and Peony, four themed outfits, two beautiful hairs, and two Poses and Expressions packs!

Tons of options make the Rynne 8 Pro Bundle perfect for your fae, fairy, anime, and gamer girl scenes.

See what the Rynne 8 Pro Bundle will bring to your library and renders!

Key advancements with the Genesis 8-based Rynne 8 include:

Backward Compatibility (Read More) The most backward compatibility ever, through included clones for Genesis, Genesis 2, & Genesis 3.

Ultimate Content Compatibility (Read More) Includes clones for Genesis, Genesis 2, and Genesis 3 content even between male and female figures.

Improved Expression Capabilities (Read More) All-new Expression Interface for easier, more realistic, facial poses.

Updated Eye Technology (Read More) New eye design aligns render speed with render speed of the rest of the face without compromising realism. Eyelashes have been made into separate conformers for improved performance and more versatility.

Enhanced Finger/Toenails (Read More) Finger and toenails have been welded into the finger and toenail bed for improved render performance and realism.

Muscle contraction added (Read More) Major muscle groups now automatically contract with natural movement and posing of figures.

Default Pose Change: (Read More) Improved default pose to allow for the creation of new types of content.

More Realistic Bending: (Read More) Improved shoulder, collarbone and abdomen bends for better movement and enhanced realism.

Better Shoe Fit: (Read More) Reworked heel and simplified toe bending to improve movement with a variety of shoe types.

Easy Shape Migration: (Read More) Includes clones for better compatibility with Genesis, Genesis 2 & Genesis 3. Even between male & female.

Skin Material Advancements: (Read More) Dramatically improved Iray Uber Shader with new Sub Surface features designed to enhance the natural shading, depth, glow and detail of figures.

Rynne 8 measurements courtesy of Measure Metrics for Daz Studio:

Height: 5' 3.2" (160.6 cm)

Bust Circumference: 28.5" (72.4 cm)

Waist Circumference: 21.4" (54.6 cm)

Low Hip Circumference: 29.8" (75.6 cm)

This product requires installation of either Genesis 8 Starter Essentials through Daz Connect or both Genesis 8 Female Starter Essentials and Genesis 8 Female PowerPose Templates through Daz Install Manager. Product Library, DIM or Daz Connect.