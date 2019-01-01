Loading...
Z Magic Fairy Poses and Expressions for Rynne 8

    Z Magic Fairy Poses and Expressions for Rynne 8
      NEW
    SKU:65043
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Z Magic Fairy for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 is a brand new and unique pose collection. You can use the poses with various different scenes and scenarios as they are extremely versatile.

    All poses have been carefully adjusted for both Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8.

    The set includes 20 Poses with Mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Magic Powers Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Rynne 8 (.DUF)
      • 20 Poses for Rynne 8 with Mirrors
      • 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Female with Mirrors
      • 01 Zero Full Body Pose
    • Expressions:
      • Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
      • Magic Smile
      • Mischievous
      • Sad
      • Shy
      • Unsure
      • Zero Dials Reset
      • Zero "One Click" Reset

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
