-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65613Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65613Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Meet River, an adorable Wood Elf Character for Rynne 8! River is perfect for all of your elven and fantasy scenes, with pointed ears, lots of lip, skin, makeup, eye, and nail colors.
Get River for your forested and mystical scene and see her work her magic!
What's Included and Features
- River for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
- River Character Preset
- River Complete Apply/Remove
- River Head Apply/Remove
- River Body Apply/Remove
- River Ears Apply/Remove
- River Nails Apply/Remove
- 2 Hair Props
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Fibermesh Eyelashes
- Material Options
- Base Skin
- 01 Eyelashes
- 10 Eye Colors
- 08 Makeup Options + Natural Face
- 11 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
- 07 Skin Utility Options
- 05 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
- 05 Eyebrow Colors
- Textures Include
- 53 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection, Translucency, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Fairy Outfit for Karyssa 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Minute 2 Midnight Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Elf Jewelry
- dForce Sunny Days Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Agate Noir for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Nightingale Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Valeria Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Female(s)
- Arwen Hair for Genesis 8 Females
- Adeline Hair and Circlets for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Agate Noir: Psyche
- River for Rynne 8 (.DUF)