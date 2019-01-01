-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65945Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65945Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
The awesome Sci-Fi Crew Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is sure to make your sci-fi, alien, spaceship, future and futuristic warrior scene perfect!
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Sci-Fi Crew Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Sci-Fi Crew !Full Set
- Sci-Fi Crew Bodice
- Expand Armpits
- Expand Back
- Expand Chest Lower
- Expand Chest
- Expand Collar
- Expand High Collar
- Expand Shoulders
- Expand Sleeves
- Expand Waist
- Sci-Fi Crew Boots
- Sci-Fi Crew Bracelet
- Sci-Fi Crew Glasses
- Sci-Fi Crew Gloves
- Sci-Fi Crew Pants
- Sci-Fi Crew Boots Pose
- Supported Shapes
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMGabriela8
- FBMKala8
- FBMLeisa8
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMRynne8Body
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMThin
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- FHMAiko8
- FHMCharlotte8
- FHMMonique8
- FHMOlympia8
- FHMStephanie8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- The Dual Revolution Material Option
- Textures Include
- 13 Texture, Emissive, Gloss, Normal and Opacity Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer