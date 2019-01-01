Loading...
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Demian
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    The awesome Sci-Fi Crew Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is sure to make your sci-fi, alien, spaceship, future and futuristic warrior scene perfect!

    What's Included and Features

    • Sci-Fi Crew Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Sci-Fi Crew !Full Set
    • Sci-Fi Crew Bodice
      • Expand Armpits
      • Expand Back
      • Expand Chest Lower
      • Expand Chest
      • Expand Collar
      • Expand High Collar
      • Expand Shoulders
      • Expand Sleeves
      • Expand Waist
    • Sci-Fi Crew Boots
    • Sci-Fi Crew Bracelet
    • Sci-Fi Crew Glasses
    • Sci-Fi Crew Gloves
    • Sci-Fi Crew Pants
    • Sci-Fi Crew Boots Pose
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMGabriela8
      • FBMKala8
      • FBMLeisa8
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMRynne8Body
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • FHMAiko8
      • FHMCharlotte8
      • FHMMonique8
      • FHMOlympia8
      • FHMStephanie8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • The Dual Revolution Material Option
    • Textures Include
      • 13 Texture, Emissive, Gloss, Normal and Opacity Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

