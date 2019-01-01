-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65877Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65877Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Make your character an elf, a fairy, a fae or a nymph with Woodland Dweller for Genesis 8 Female(s)!
These forest elfin-style clothes for Genesis 8 Female include a Dress, Top, Pants, Boots, Arm Vines and a Tiara so your character can have a mystical, wonderful, or fantastic time in the forest.
What's Included and Features
- Woodland Dweller for Genesis 8 Female(s) (DUF):
- Woodland Dweller !Outfit
- Arm Vines:
- Left Forearm Adj
- Right Forearm Adj
- Boots
- dForce Dress:
- Left Collar Adj
- Right Collar Adj
- Adj Up Torso
- Adj Waist
- Adj Hips
- Move Front
- Move Back
- Back L
- Back R
- Front L
- Front R
- Side L
- Side R
- L Side In
- R Side In
- Twist L
- Twist R
- L Chain Swing Out
- R Chain Swing Out
- L Chain Swing In
- R Chain Swing In
- L Chain Swing Front
- R Chain Swing Front
- L Chain Weavy Out
- R Chain Weavy Out
- L Chain Weavy In
- R Chain Weavy In
- L Chain Weavy Front
- R Chain Weavy Front
- L Chain Weavy Back
- R Chain Weavy Back
- Pants:
- Adj Waist
- Adj Hips
- L Shin Adj
- R Shin Adj
- Top:
- Adj Up Torso
- Adj Hips
- Adj Waist
- Tiara:
- Expand Sides
- Expand Depth
- Move Up
- Move Down
- Move Front
- Move Back
- Supported Shapes:
- Aiko 8
- Karyssa 8
- Mika 8
- Sakura 8
- The Girl 8
- Alexandra 8
- Babina 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Darcy 8
- Edie 8
- Ellithia 8
- Eva 8
- Gabriela 8
- Gia 8
- Jenni 8
- Kala 8
- Kanade 8
- Latonya 8
- Leisa 8
- Mabel 8
- MeiLin 8
- Monique 8
- Mrs Chow 8
- Olympia 8
- Penny 8
- Robyn 8
- Rynne 8
- Stephanie 8
- Sydney 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Kaylee 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Tika 8
- Victoria 8
- Voluptuous
- Zelara 8
- Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
- Poses:
- Zero Toes
- Zero Toes All
- Material Options:
- Set of Default Materials for Each Piece
- Textures Include:
- 18 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Normal, and Transparency Maps (3000 x 3000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer