Woodland Dweller for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $16.95
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:65877
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Ravenhair
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Make your character an elf, a fairy, a fae or a nymph with Woodland Dweller for Genesis 8 Female(s)!

    These forest elfin-style clothes for Genesis 8 Female include a Dress, Top, Pants, Boots, Arm Vines and a Tiara so your character can have a mystical, wonderful, or fantastic time in the forest.

    What's Included and Features

    • Woodland Dweller for Genesis 8 Female(s) (DUF):
    • Woodland Dweller !Outfit
    • Arm Vines:
      • Left Forearm Adj
      • Right Forearm Adj
    • Boots
    • dForce Dress:
      • Left Collar Adj
      • Right Collar Adj
      • Adj Up Torso
      • Adj Waist
      • Adj Hips
      • Move Front
      • Move Back
      • Back L
      • Back R
      • Front L
      • Front R
      • Side L
      • Side R
      • L Side In
      • R Side In
      • Twist L
      • Twist R
      • L Chain Swing Out
      • R Chain Swing Out
      • L Chain Swing In
      • R Chain Swing In
      • L Chain Swing Front
      • R Chain Swing Front
      • L Chain Weavy Out
      • R Chain Weavy Out
      • L Chain Weavy In
      • R Chain Weavy In
      • L Chain Weavy Front
      • R Chain Weavy Front
      • L Chain Weavy Back
      • R Chain Weavy Back
    • Pants:
      • Adj Waist
      • Adj Hips
      • L Shin Adj
      • R Shin Adj
    • Top:
      • Adj Up Torso
      • Adj Hips
      • Adj Waist
    • Tiara:
      • Expand Sides
      • Expand Depth
      • Move Up
      • Move Down
      • Move Front
      • Move Back
    • Supported Shapes:
      • Aiko 8
      • Karyssa 8
      • Mika 8
      • Sakura 8
      • The Girl 8
      • Alexandra 8
      • Babina 8
      • Bridget 8
      • Charlotte 8
      • Darcy 8
      • Edie 8
      • Ellithia 8
      • Eva 8
      • Gabriela 8
      • Gia 8
      • Jenni 8
      • Kala 8
      • Kanade 8
      • Latonya 8
      • Leisa 8
      • Mabel 8
      • MeiLin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Mrs Chow 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Penny 8
      • Robyn 8
      • Rynne 8
      • Stephanie 8
      • Sydney 8
      • Tasha 8
      • Teen Jane 8
      • Teen Kaylee 8
      • Teen Raven 8
      • Tika 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Voluptuous
      • Zelara 8
      • Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
    • Poses:
      • Zero Toes
      • Zero Toes All
    • Material Options:
      • Set of Default Materials for Each Piece
    • Textures Include:
      • 18 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Normal, and Transparency Maps (3000 x 3000)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

