NEW
SKU:64919
Artist:
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$19.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
The dForce Butterfly Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) has everything your character needs to fly into the realm of fantasy.
This Outfit comes with Bodice, Brooch, Drape, Wrist and Arm Braces, and yes, Wings!
Get dForce Butterfly Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) for your gentle, delicate, and beautiful character.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Butterfly Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Butterfly !Outfit
- Butterfly Bodice
- Adj Abdomen
- Adj Breast L
- Adj Breast R
- Adj Breasts Both
- Adj Chest
- Adj Hips
- Adj Lower Back
- Adj Mid Back
- Adj Tummy
- Adj Waist
- Butterfly Brooch
- Butterfly Drape
- Adj Lower Back
- Bigger-Smaller
- Butterfly Panty
- Adj Buttocks
- Adj Crotch
- Adj Hips
- Adj Lower Back
- Adj Pelvis
- Adj Tummy
- Butterfly Shin Braces
- Adj Ankle L
- Adj Ankle R
- Adj Calf L
- Adj Calf R
- Adj Shin L
- Adj Shin R
- Butterfly Wings
- Adj Down-Up
- Adj Fwd-Back
- Adj Left-Right
- Butterfly Wrist Braces
- Adj Lower Arm L
- Adj Lower Arm R
- Adj Wrist L
- Adj Wrist R
- Supported Shapes
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMRynne8Body
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMThin
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsHeavy
- PBMBreastsImplantsL
- PBMBreastsImplantsR
- PBMBreastsNaturalL
- PBMBreastsNaturalR
- PBMBreastsShape01
- PBMBreastsShape02
- PBMBreastsShape03
- PBMBreastsShape04
- PBMBreastsShape05
- PBMBreastsShape06
- PBMBreastsShape07
- PBMBreastsShape08
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- PBMBreastsUnderCurve
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Butterfly Outfit Invisible Ground Plane
- 4 Simulation Settings
- Butterfly Simulation Settings - Animated - Default
- Butterfly Simulation Settings - Animated - Recommended
- Butterfly Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Default
- Butterfly Simulation Settings - Current Frame - Recommended
- Peoni Beautypool Material Option
- Textures Include
- 42 Texture Height, Roughness, Normal and Opacity Maps (1024 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer