-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65799Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:NoInstall Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65799Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:NoInstall Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Capture the sweet and sassy side of Rynne with this spritely set of poses! Cherish Poses and Expressions for Rynne 8 comes with 20 Poses and mirrors for Rynne 8, and 20 Poses and Mirrors for Genesis 8 Female for 80 poses in total! Included are 6 bonus Expressions for Rynne 8 So she can be cute as a button or as angry as a wasp.
This winged forest nymph loves to play with her young dragon friend Squee in any fantasy woodland. Get Cherish Poses and Expressions for her today!
What's Included and Features
- Cherish Poses and Expressions for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
- 20 Poses for Rynne 8
- 20 Pose Mirrors for Rynne 8
- 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Female
- 20 Pose Mirrors for Genesis 8 Female
- 6 Expressions For Rynne 8
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Cherish Poses and Expressions for Rynne 8 (.DUF)