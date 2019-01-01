-
SKU:65061
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$23.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) is the perfect hair for your medieval maiden, princess, queen, or other fantasy or modern-day character! Optimized for Robyn 8 and Rynne 8, Camellia Hair is compatible with any Genesis 8 Female, and comes in standard black, blonde, brown and red, as well as Lila, Auburn, Golden, and other colors. Whether for the king's court or a wedding, Camellia Hair is perfect for your Genesis 8 Female.
What's Included and Features
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) : (.DUF)
- Supported Genesis 8 female Shapes:
- Aiko 8
- Robyn 8
- Charlotte 8
- Eva 8
- Stephanie 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Rynne 8
- Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female Morphs:
- AdjLeftShldr
- AdjRightShldr
- AdjLeftCollar
- AdjRightCollar
- BackThicken
- BunsBigger
- BunsHuge
- BunsMessy
- BunsSmaller
- FrontFlare
- FrontThicken
- LeftBreastForward
- LeftCheekOut
- LeftFrontIn
- LeftFrontOut
- LeftShldrOut
- Longer
- Messy
- RightBreastForward
- RightCheekOut
- RightFrontIn
- RightFrontOut
- RightShldrOut
- 12 Hair Color Options (Iray) :
- Black
- Blonde
- Brown
- BrownDark
- Lilac
- OrangeRed
- BlondeDirty
- RedOrange
- Auburn
- BlondeGolden
- ReddishBrown
- BrownLight
- Textures Include:
- 28 Texture and Transparency Maps
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes: