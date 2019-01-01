Loading...
Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    SKU:65061
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Propschick
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) is the perfect hair for your medieval maiden, princess, queen, or other fantasy or modern-day character!  Optimized for Robyn 8 and Rynne 8, Camellia Hair is compatible with any Genesis 8 Female, and comes in standard black, blonde, brown and red, as well as Lila, Auburn, Golden, and other colors.  Whether for the king's court or a wedding, Camellia Hair is perfect for your Genesis 8 Female.

    What's Included and Features

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
    • Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) : (.DUF)
    • Supported Genesis 8 female Shapes:
      • Aiko 8
      • Robyn 8
      • Charlotte 8
      • Eva 8
      • Stephanie 8
      • Mei Lin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Tasha 8
      • Teen Josie 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Rynne 8
    • Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female Morphs:
      • AdjLeftShldr
      • AdjRightShldr
      • AdjLeftCollar
      • AdjRightCollar
      • BackThicken
      • BunsBigger
      • BunsHuge
      • BunsMessy
      • BunsSmaller
      • FrontFlare
      • FrontThicken
      • LeftBreastForward
      • LeftCheekOut
      • LeftFrontIn
      • LeftFrontOut
      • LeftShldrOut
      • Longer
      • Messy
      • RightBreastForward
      • RightCheekOut
      • RightFrontIn
      • RightFrontOut
      • RightShldrOut
    • 12 Hair Color Options (Iray) :
      • Black
      • Blonde
      • Brown
      • BrownDark
      • Lilac
      • OrangeRed
      • BlondeDirty
      • RedOrange
      • Auburn
      • BlondeGolden
      • ReddishBrown
      • BrownLight
    • Textures Include:
      • 28 Texture and Transparency Maps
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

