Camellia Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) is the perfect hair for your medieval maiden, princess, queen, or other fantasy or modern-day character! Optimized for Robyn 8 and Rynne 8, Camellia Hair is compatible with any Genesis 8 Female, and comes in standard black, blonde, brown and red, as well as Lila, Auburn, Golden, and other colors. Whether for the king's court or a wedding, Camellia Hair is perfect for your Genesis 8 Female.