-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:64675Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:64675Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Peony is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Female.
The head and body for Peony are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.
Peony also comes with a few extra options; she has longer custom mails as well as fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colors.
I have also included custom sculpted elven ears to make her even cuter.
What's Included and Features
- Peony HD for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
- Peony Full Character Preset
- Peony Head Apply/Rem
- Peony Body Apply/Rem
- Peony Nails Apply/Rem
- Peony Nipples Apply/Rem
- Peony Navel Apply/Rem
- Peony Ears Apply/Rem
- Character MAT
- Make Up Options
- 8 Makeup Options
- 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
- 1 L.I.E. Blusher Option
- Makeup Off Options
- Lips Options
- 8 Lips Colour Options
- 2 Gloss Strength Options
- 1 Paler Color L.I.E. Option
- 1 Remove Option
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colors
- Natural and Mascara Lash Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Colour Options
- Textures Include
- 88 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 to 4096 square)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Peony HD for Rynne 8 (.DUF)