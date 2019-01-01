Peony HD for Rynne 8

Peony is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Female.

The head and body for Peony are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.

Peony also comes with a few extra options; she has longer custom mails as well as fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colors.

I have also included custom sculpted elven ears to make her even cuter.