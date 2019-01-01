Itsy Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s).



This short pixie hairstyle lays softly in soft cropped layers around the head and face. This is a relaxed feminine cut that can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy/ sci-fi renders.



With 17 options for Movement, Styling and 20 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 8 and 3 Female(s) this hairstyle is versatile with movement with 26 natural and vivid color options compliment this unique hairstyle and make it the perfect addition to your product library.