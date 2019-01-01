-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65517Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65517Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
The Chrysalis is the cocoon from which butterflies emerge, and butterflies turn the dForce Chrysalis Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) into something special,/p>
this woodland dress is perfect for nymphs, forest goddesses, and fairy queens.
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Chrysalis Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Chrysalis Outfit !Load All
- Chrysalis Outfit Armbands
- Chrysalis Outfit Dress
- BackOut
- FrontOut
- LeftOut
- RightOut
- Chrysalis Outfit Jacket
- Chrysalis Outfit Mask
- AdjustBack
- AdjustFront
- AdjustLeft
- AdjustRight
- AdjustUp
- Chrysalis Outfit Sandals
- Chrysalis Outfit Butterfly
- Flap
- LegsGrab1
- LegsGrab2
- Wings Flap 2
- Wings Front
- WingsTwist
- Chrysalis Outfit !!!Product Sheet PDF
- ChrysalisProductSheet PDF
- Supported Shapes
- FBM Karyssa 8 Body
- FBM Kaylee 8 Body
- FBM Mika 8 Body
- FBM Sakura8Body
- FBM Tika 8 Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMAlexandra8
- FBMBabina8
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodyTone
- FBMBridget8
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMDarcy8
- FBMEdie8
- FBMEllithia8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMEva8
- FBMExpandAll
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMGabriela8
- FBMGia8
- FBMGirl8
- FBMHeavy
- FBMJenni8
- FBMKala8
- FBMKanade8
- FBMLeisa8
- FBMLoosenChest
- FBMLoosenWaist
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMPenny8
- FBMRobyn8
- FBMRynne8Body
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMSydney8
- FBMTasha8
- FBMTeenJane8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMTeenRaven8
- FBMThin
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsShape01
- PBMBreastsShape02
- PBMBreastsShape03
- PBMBreastsShape04
- PBMBreastsShape05
- PBMBreastsShape06
- PBMBreastsShape07
- PBMBreastsShape08
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Sparkla Cloudywing Material Option
- 3 Simulations Presets
- Textures Include
- 22 Texture, Bump, Height, Roughness and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer