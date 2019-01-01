Loading...
dForce Chrysalis Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $21.95
    SKU:65517
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mada
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    The Chrysalis is the cocoon from which butterflies emerge, and butterflies turn the dForce Chrysalis Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) into something special,/p>

    this woodland dress is perfect for nymphs, forest goddesses, and fairy queens.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Chrysalis Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Chrysalis Outfit !Load All
    • Chrysalis Outfit Armbands
    • Chrysalis Outfit Dress
      • BackOut
      • FrontOut
      • LeftOut
      • RightOut
    • Chrysalis Outfit Jacket
    • Chrysalis Outfit Mask
      • AdjustBack
      • AdjustFront
      • AdjustLeft
      • AdjustRight
      • AdjustUp
    • Chrysalis Outfit Sandals
    • Chrysalis Outfit Butterfly
      • Flap
      • LegsGrab1
      • LegsGrab2
      • Wings Flap 2
      • Wings Front
      • WingsTwist
    • Chrysalis Outfit !!!Product Sheet PDF
    • ChrysalisProductSheet PDF
    • Sparkla Cloudywing Material Option
    • 3 Simulations Presets
    • Textures Include
      • 22 Texture, Bump, Height, Roughness and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

