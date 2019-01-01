The Shadow Qabbalah Bundle is how you get everything you want out of the all-new Qabbalah character and more!

This bundle contains all the products of this amazing series: the HD Qabbalah, character plus Qabbalah HD addon and the dForce Shadowdancer outfit plus the Shadowdancer addon for even more exciting materials, textures, and Outfit possibilities.

This HD character, dForce Outfit and HD addons gives you everything you need for your next fantasy, goth, emperess, sorceress, or everyday-but-intriguing female characters!