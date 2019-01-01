-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66439Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66439Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
She can be creepy, mysterious, an everyday lady, a sorceress, and so much more!
Qabbalah HD is a unique character with two distinct custom sculpted facial morphs and body shape, complete with HD detail.
She comes with lots of fantasy options like elven ears, fangs, curved claws for hands and feet, fascinating eye morphs plus fibermesh brows and lashes complete the set. On top of that, Qabbalah also comes with a literal ton of make up and body paint options, the latter L.I.E. based.
Also included are multiple utilities for different glossiness and translucency setting of her skin, so you have complete control over the way Qabbalah's skin reacts to the light in your scene.
To get you started quickly, Qabbalah comes with two complete character presets, in standard and HD resolutions. Get this mysterious character for your fantasy, magical, creepy or seductive render!
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Qabbalah HD for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Qabbalah HD.duf
- Qabbalah.duf
- Wearables (.DUF)
- Qabbalah Eyebrows
- Qabbalah Lashes
- Shaping Presets (.DUF)
- Full Morph Apply/Remove Options for face, body and eyes
- HD Details Apply/Remove Options for face, body and eyes
- 2 Facial Apply/Remove Options
- 1 Eye Details Apply/Remove Option
- 2 Fantasy Eye Apply/Remove Options
- 2 Fantasy Ear Apply/Remove Options
- 1 Fantasy Teeth Apply/Remove Option
- 1 Handclaw and Footclaw Apply/Remove Option
- 1 Navel Apply/Remove Option
- 1 Nipples Apply/Remove Option
- Character Materials
- 2 Face Texture Based Eyebrow Options
- 1 Browless Face Texture Option
- 1 Body Skin Option
- 1 Anatomical Elements Skin Option
- 8 Natural Eye Colors
- 2 Eyesocket Options
- 3 Sclera Options
- 4 Lip Options
- 6 Nail Color Options
- 8 Fibermesh Eyebrow Color Options
- 8 Fibermesh Lash Color Options
- Skin Utilities
- 3 Glossiness Settings for Character Skin and Anatomical Elements
- 3 Translucency Settings for Character Skin and Anatomical Elements
- 3 Shimmer Options for Lips
- LIE Presets
- 2 Full Face and Body Paint Presets
- 3 Blue & White Arm Paint Presets
- 4 Blue & White Face and Torsp Paint Presets
- 6 Blue & White Face Paint Presets
- 3 Blue & White Leg Paint Presets
- 1 Blue & White Torso Paint Preset
- 3 Pink & Black Arm Paint Presets
- 6 Face and Torso Paint Presets
- 2 Face Paint Presets
- 3 Leg Paint Presets
- 1 Torso Paint Preset
- 4 Blush Presets
- 7 Eyeliner Presets
- 7 Lip Presets
- 7 Eyeshadow Presets
- 4 Nail LIE Overlay Options
- Textures Include
- 138 Texturemaps (.jpg) for Base Color, Bump, Translucency, Displacement, Glossiness, Normal (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Layered Image Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Qabbalah HD for Genesis 8 Female(s)