Qabbalah HD for Genesis 8 Female

She can be creepy, mysterious, an everyday lady, a sorceress, and so much more!

Qabbalah HD is a unique character with two distinct custom sculpted facial morphs and body shape, complete with HD detail.

She comes with lots of fantasy options like elven ears, fangs, curved claws for hands and feet, fascinating eye morphs plus fibermesh brows and lashes complete the set. On top of that, Qabbalah also comes with a literal ton of make up and body paint options, the latter L.I.E. based.

Also included are multiple utilities for different glossiness and translucency setting of her skin, so you have complete control over the way Qabbalah's skin reacts to the light in your scene.

To get you started quickly, Qabbalah comes with two complete character presets, in standard and HD resolutions. Get this mysterious character for your fantasy, magical, creepy or seductive render!