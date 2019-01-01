dForce Shadowdancer Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

The Shadowdancer outfit is a versatile oriental dance-inspired fantasy outfit with jewels, sashes and straps.

Top, sash, skirt, and veil are separate items and can be modified, mixed and matched in various ways. To make the most of this versatility, several wearables presets for different styles are included in this set. They give you an easy start in producing your own scenes.

All dForce compliant parts are also individually rigged so they can be adjusted before and after the simulation. This gives you maximum control over the pieces.

Set includes 8 different materials, complete with hierarchical material presets to apply all of the textures with one click to all parts at once.