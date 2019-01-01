-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66469Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66469Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
The Shadowdancer outfit is a versatile oriental dance-inspired fantasy outfit with jewels, sashes and straps.
Top, sash, skirt, and veil are separate items and can be modified, mixed and matched in various ways. To make the most of this versatility, several wearables presets for different styles are included in this set. They give you an easy start in producing your own scenes.
All dForce compliant parts are also individually rigged so they can be adjusted before and after the simulation. This gives you maximum control over the pieces.
Set includes 8 different materials, complete with hierarchical material presets to apply all of the textures with one click to all parts at once.
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Shadowdancer Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Shadowdancer !Bikini
- Shadowdancer !Veil Setup 1
- Shadowdancer Armjewels
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Elbows
- Adjust Hands
- Adjust lower Arms
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Wrists
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Neckjewel
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust for HD
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust top Shoulders
- Adjust upper Torso
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Sandals
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Ankles
- Adjust Feet
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Sash
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust for HD
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Waist
- Expand Curls
- Expand Sash lower
- Styles:
- Fit Corset
- Hide/Show:
- Hide Curls
- Hide Pantie
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Skirt 1
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Shins
- Adjust Skirt mid
- Adjust Thighs
- Expand All
- Controls:
- Loin front-back
- Loin side-side
- Loin twist
- L Lowerskirt front-back
- L Lowerskirt side-side
- L Lowerskirt twist
- R Lowerskirt front-back
- R Lowerskirt side-side
- R Lowerskirt twist
- Styles:
- Skirt length
- Skirt flare
- Skirt volume
- Drape
- Movement:
- Back center out
- Back left out
- Back right out
- Front center out
- Front left out
- Front right out
- Lift back
- Lift front
- Lift left
- Lift right
- Twirl left
- Twirl right
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Top
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Center
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Shoulders
- Adjust top Shoulders
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Expand Curls
- Styles:
- Fit Corset
- Hide/Show:
- Hide Curls
- Hide Halter
- Hide Veil Clasp
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Veil 1
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Forearms
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Skirt mid
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Adjust Wrists
- Movement:
- Back center out
- Back left out
- Back right out
- Front center out
- Front left out
- Front right out
- Lift back
- Lift front
- Lift left
- Lift right
- Skirt flare
- Skirt volume
- Smooth
- Twirl left
- Twirl right
- Controls:
- L Veil front-back
- L Veil side-side
- L Veil twist
- L Veil Wing front-back
- L Veil Wing side-side
- L Veil Wing twist
- R Veil front-back
- R Veil side-side
- R Veil twist
- R Veil Wing front-back
- R Veil Wing side-side
- R Veil Wing twist
- Veil Center front-back
- Veil Center side-side
- Veil Center twist
- Styles:
- Drape
- Adjustments:
- Supported Morphs
- BodyTone
- Emaciated
- FitnessSize
- PearFigure
- Thin
- Victoria8
- Voluptuous
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Materials
- 8 Full Hierarchical Material Presets
- 8 Bracer Materials
- 8 Armjewel Materials
- 8 Neckjewel Materials
- 8 Sandals Materials
- 16 Sash Materials
- 16 Skirt 1Materials
- 16 Top Materials
- 8 Veil 1 Materials
- Textures include
- 136 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Glossiness, and Normal Maps (640 x 642 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: