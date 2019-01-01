-
SKU:66597
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
The Qabbalah addon gives our Qabbalah character a whole new dimension and - pun intended! - more depth.
An internal skeleton, matching skeletal structure for arms and legs and eerily glowing nerve fibers create a fantastic new look. With an internal refractive geoshell, these assets work together with an additional new elaborately painted skin for Qabbalah.
Both the plain skin of the base character product and this new skin can be enhanced with transparency options which showcase her new internal addons. Also included are new highly reflective metallic eye and nail options, multiple material choices for the skeleton, nerve and internal geoshell addons.
To get you started quickly, all these new assets are provided as complete character presets, both in standard and HD resolutions.
What's Included and Features
- Qabbalah HD Addon for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Actors (.DUF)
- Qabbalah Painted HD
- Qabbalah Painted
- Wearables (.DUF)
- Qabbalah Inner Geoshell Glassbody
- Qabbalah Skelelimbs
- Adjust Ankles
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust Elbows
- Adjust Feet
- Adjust Hands
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Knees
- Adjust lower Arms
- Adjust Shins
- Adjust Shoulders
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Wrists
- Expand All
- Qabbalah Skelenerves
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust Elbows
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Knees
- Adjust lower Arms
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Shoulders
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Expand All
- Qabbalah Skeletorso
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Collars
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Shoulders
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Expand All
- Actors (.DUF)
- Materials
- 4 Hierarchical Material Presets for Qabbalah Character, inner Glass Body, Skeletorso, Skelelimbs and Skelenerves
- 2 Transparency Options for the painted Qabbalah Character
- 1 Transparency Options for the plain Qabbalah Character
- 4 Options for the Qabbalah Glassbody
- 4 Options for the Qabbalah Skelelimbs
- 4 Options for the Qabbalah Skelenerves
- 4 Options for the Qabbalah Skeletorso
- 4 Metallic Mirror Eyes Options
- 4 Metallic Mirror Nails Options
- Textures Include
- 63 Texturemaps (.jpg) for Base Color, Bump, Translucency, Displacement, Emissive, Glossiness, Normal (3000 x 3000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Daz Studio Layered Image Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Qabbalah HD Addon for Genesis 8 Female(s)