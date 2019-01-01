Qabbalah HD Addon for Genesis 8 Female(s)

The Qabbalah addon gives our Qabbalah character a whole new dimension and - pun intended! - more depth.

An internal skeleton, matching skeletal structure for arms and legs and eerily glowing nerve fibers create a fantastic new look. With an internal refractive geoshell, these assets work together with an additional new elaborately painted skin for Qabbalah.

Both the plain skin of the base character product and this new skin can be enhanced with transparency options which showcase her new internal addons. Also included are new highly reflective metallic eye and nail options, multiple material choices for the skeleton, nerve and internal geoshell addons.

To get you started quickly, all these new assets are provided as complete character presets, both in standard and HD resolutions.