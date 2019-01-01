-
SKU:66527Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
Details
Take your Shadowdancer Outfit to the next level with the dForce Shadowdancer Addon!
This addon gives you one more skirt, one more veil, a set of high heeled sandals, additional belly and head jewels and a versatile corset to alter and vary the looks of the original base outfit.
As with the base outfit, all the dForce compliant pieces are individually rigged for maximum flexibility and ease of handling.
Also included are eight different material sets matching the Shadowdancer base product, with complete hierarchical material presets to apply all of the textures with one click to all parts at once.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Shadowdancer Addon for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Shadowdancer !Bathing Suit
- Shadowdancer !Evening Gown
- Shadowdancer !Veil Setup 2
- Shadowdancer Bellyjewel
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Waist
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Corset
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Chest
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Headjewel
- Adjustments:
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Sandals Heels
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Ankles
- Adjust Feet
- Adjust Jewels
- Adjust Shins
- Expand All
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Skirt 2
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Shins
- Adjust Skirt mid
- Adjust Thighs
- Expand All
- Movement:
- Back center out
- Back left out
- Back right out
- Controls:
- L Lowerskirt front-back
- L Lowerskirt side-side
- L Lowerskirt twist
- R Lowerskirt front-back
- R Lowerskirt side-side
- R Lowerskirt twist
- Styles:
- Skirt length
- Drape
- Movement:
- Front center out
- Front left out
- Front right out
- Lift back
- Lift front
- Lift left
- Lift right
- Skirt flare
- Skirt volume
- Twirl left
- Twirl right
- Adjustments:
- Shadowdancer Veil 2
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Back
- Adjust Buttocks
- Adjust Forearms
- Adjust Hip
- Adjust Neck
- Adjust Skirt mid
- Adjust Thighs
- Adjust upper Arms
- Adjust upper Torso
- Adjust Waist
- Movement:
- Back center out
- Back left out
- Back right out
- Controls:
- R Veil length
- Veil Center front-back
- Veil Center length
- Veil Center side-side
- Veil Center twist
- L Veil front-back
- L Veil length
- L Veil side-side
- L Veil twist
- R Veil front-back
- R Veil side-side
- R Veil twist
- Styles:
- Drape
- Front center out
- Front left out
- Front right out
- Lift back
- Lift front
- Lift left
- Lift right
- Veil flare
- Veil volume
- Twirl left
- Twirl right
- Adjustments:
- Utilities
- Pose !ZEROED G8F
- Pose High Heels G8F
- Supported Shapes
- Body Tone
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Pear Figure
- Thin
- Victoria 8
- Voluptuous
- Qabbalah
- Materials
- 8 Full Hierarchical Material Presets
- 8 Bellyjewel Materials
- 8 Corset Materials
- 8 Headjewel Materials
- 8 Sandal Heels Materials
- 8 Skirt 2 Materials
- 8 Veil 2 Materials
- Textures Include
- 109 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Glossiness, and Normal Maps (640 x 642 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: