dForce Shadowdancer Addon for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Take your Shadowdancer Outfit to the next level with the dForce Shadowdancer Addon!

This addon gives you one more skirt, one more veil, a set of high heeled sandals, additional belly and head jewels and a versatile corset to alter and vary the looks of the original base outfit.

As with the base outfit, all the dForce compliant pieces are individually rigged for maximum flexibility and ease of handling.

Also included are eight different material sets matching the Shadowdancer base product, with complete hierarchical material presets to apply all of the textures with one click to all parts at once.