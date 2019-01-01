Dain 8 is prepared for magic, fantasy, and more with the Dain 8 Fantasy Bundle.

This bundle includes character Nikolai, three highly detailed and lethal fantasy outfits, long hair, and a weapons pack so Dain 8 can do your bidding and complete the magical mission.

With these fantasy items, this military man is ready to do battle across centuries and universes. Get the Dain 8 Fantasy Bundle for your next fantasy fight render!