dForce The Bellowtalons Knight Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

SKU:65997
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
The Bellowtalons Knight is one of the most authentic 3D Knight costumes ever created.
This detailed and well-crafted outfit comes with Helmet, Chest Armor, Skirts, Thigh Armor, Boot/Shin Plates, Arm Vest, Sword and Sword Scabbard in the vein of the Queen's Knights, Royal Knights, and King's Armor.
Don't miss out on this amazing outfit for your medieval, renaissance, historical or middle-aged renders!
What's Included and Features
- dForce The Bellowtalons Knight: (.DUF)
- Helmet
- chest Armor
- Skirts
- Thigh Armor
- Boots Shin Plates
- Arm Vest
- Sword
- Sword Scabbard
- Supported Shapes:
- FBMTheBrute8
- FBMDarius8
- FBMEdward8
- FBMFloyd8
- FBMLee8
- FBMLucas8
- FBMMichael8
- FBMOwen8
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMLithe
- FBMPortly
- FBMStocky
- Actor/Adjustments:
- Expand All
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Left Shoulder
- Widen Right Shoulder
- Widen Chest
- Widen Back
- Widen Left Elbow
- Widen Right Elbow
- Widen Left Wrist
- Widen Right Wrist
- Widen Front
- Widen Waist
- Widen Sides
- Widen Bum
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Left Knee
- Widen Right Knee
- Widen Toes
- Widen Elbows
- Widen Hands
- Widen Left Hand
- Widen Right Hand
- Widen Left Foot
- Widen Right Foot
- Widen Neck
- Material Options:
- Bellowtalons Knight Materials
- Tattered Materials
- Textures Include:
- 92 Texture, Normal, Bump, and Roughness Maps (4086 x 4086)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce The Bellowtalons Knight: (.DUF)