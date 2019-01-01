dForce The Bellowtalons Knight Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

The Bellowtalons Knight is one of the most authentic 3D Knight costumes ever created.

This detailed and well-crafted outfit comes with Helmet, Chest Armor, Skirts, Thigh Armor, Boot/Shin Plates, Arm Vest, Sword and Sword Scabbard in the vein of the Queen's Knights, Royal Knights, and King's Armor.

Don't miss out on this amazing outfit for your medieval, renaissance, historical or middle-aged renders!