SKU:62719 Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$22.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
The perfect outfit for parkouring around your alternate history fantasy environment.
This set comes with five full-outfit styles in a wide diversity of wear, tear, pattern and texture
Includes dForce enabled shirt and hood.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Shrouded Assassin Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Full Outfit Preset
- Hood
- Back Tassels Morphs
- Cape Lift Front/Back
- Cape Lift L/R
- ExpandAll
- Front Tassels Morphs
- Inflate
- Widen Back
- Widen Chest
- widen Front
- Widen Head
- Widen Hood
- Widen L/R Shoulder
- Widen Neck
- Widen Shoulders
- Top
- ExpandAll
- Widen Back
- Widen Bum
- Widen Chest
- Widen Elbows
- Widen Front
- Widen L/R Elbow
- Widen L/R Shoulder
- Widen Neck
- Widen L/R Wrist
- Widen Shoulders
- Widen Sides
- Widen Wasit
- Belt
- ExpandAll
- Widen Bum
- Widen Front
- Widen Sides
- Widen Waist
- Pants
- ExpandAll
- Widen Bum
- Widen Front
- Widen L/R Knee
- Widen Sides
- Widen Thighs
- Widen Waist
- Gloves
- Boots
- ExpandAll
- Widen L/R Foot
- Widen L/R Knee
- Widen Toes
- Pin
- Foot Pose
- Material Options
- 5 Hierarchical presets
- 5-6 Options for each item
- Blue-Brown
- Red-Brown-Black
- White-Red-Grey
- Chained
- Tattered
- Supported Shapes
- TheBrute8
- Darius8
- Edward8
- Floyd8
- Lee8
- Lucas8
- Michael8
- Owen8
- BodySize
- BodybuilderDetails
- BodybuilderSize
- Emaciated
- FitnessDetails
- FitnessSize
- Height
- Lithe
- Portly
- Stocky
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Textures Include
- 158 Texture, Height, Roughness, Normal Opacity and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Shrouded Assassin Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)