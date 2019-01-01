Loading...
dForce Shrouded Assassin Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

  • $22.95
    SKU:62719
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 3D-GHDesign Barbara Brundon sade
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    The perfect outfit for parkouring around your alternate history fantasy environment.

    This set comes with five full-outfit styles in a wide diversity of wear, tear, pattern and texture

    Includes dForce enabled shirt and hood.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Shrouded Assassin Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
      • Full Outfit Preset
      • Hood
        • Back Tassels Morphs
        • Cape Lift Front/Back
        • Cape Lift L/R
        • ExpandAll
        • Front Tassels Morphs
        • Inflate
        • Widen Back
        • Widen Chest
        • widen Front
        • Widen Head
        • Widen Hood
        • Widen L/R Shoulder
        • Widen Neck
        • Widen Shoulders
      • Top
        • ExpandAll
        • Widen Back
        • Widen Bum
        • Widen Chest
        • Widen Elbows
        • Widen Front
        • Widen L/R Elbow
        • Widen L/R Shoulder
        • Widen Neck
        • Widen L/R Wrist
        • Widen Shoulders
        • Widen Sides
        • Widen Wasit
      • Belt
        • ExpandAll
        • Widen Bum
        • Widen Front
        • Widen Sides
        • Widen Waist
      • Pants
        • ExpandAll
        • Widen Bum
        • Widen Front
        • Widen L/R Knee
        • Widen Sides
        • Widen Thighs
        • Widen Waist
      • Gloves
      • Boots
        • ExpandAll
        • Widen L/R Foot
        • Widen L/R Knee
        • Widen Toes
      • Pin
      • Foot Pose
    • Material Options
      • 5 Hierarchical presets
      • 5-6 Options for each item
        • Blue-Brown
        • Red-Brown-Black
        • White-Red-Grey
        • Chained
        • Tattered
    • Supported Shapes
      • TheBrute8
      • Darius8
      • Edward8
      • Floyd8
      • Lee8
      • Lucas8
      • Michael8
      • Owen8
      • BodySize
      • BodybuilderDetails
      • BodybuilderSize
      • Emaciated
      • FitnessDetails
      • FitnessSize
      • Height
      • Lithe
      • Portly
      • Stocky
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Textures Include
      • 158 Texture, Height, Roughness, Normal Opacity and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

