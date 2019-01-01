Nikolai for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male

-
Details
Nikolai for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Males is a broody, handsome fellow for any type of render. With a facial morph made in Hexagon, and the body/head HD Details sculpted in Zbrush, he can be used with or without Dain 8 (for different morphs in the final set up).
Nikolai comes with Fibermesh brows, two sets of Lash Opacity Maps, several colors to mix/match between the lashes and brows, Tattoos drawn in Blacksmith 3D and CS5, three texture based brows with a no brow set and scruff versions to match.
I have separated his morphs for the base figure (without Daine 8), the complete figure (with Daine 8) and head/body HD Details to accentuate the morphs that are best seen at subD2. Anatomical Materials included. Materials are Iray only.
What's Included and Features
- Character Presets(.DUF)
- Nikolai Base
- Nikolai Complete
- Wearables (.DUF)
- Nikolai Brows
- Morph Presets (.DUF)
- Nikolai !Base Apply/Remove (Without Daine 8)
- Nikolai !Complete Apply/Remove (With Daine 8)
- Nikolai Base Body Apply/Remove
- Nikolai Base Head Apply/Remove
- Nikolai Complete Body Apply/Remove
- Nikolai Complete Head Apply/Remove
- Nikolai HD Body Details Apply/Remove
- Nikolai HD Head Details Apply/Remove
- Nikolai Navel Apply/Remove
- Nikolai Nipples Apply/Remove
- Eye and Lash Material Presets (.DUF)
- Nikolai Lashes 1 Black
- Nikolai Lashes 1 Blonde
- Nikolai Lashes 1 Blue Black
- Nikolai Lashes 1 Brown
- Nikolai Lashes 1 Dark Blonde
- Nikolai Lashes 1 Dark Brown
- Nikolai Lashes 1 White
- Nikolai Lashes 2 Black
- Nikolai Lashes 2 Blonde
- Nikolai Lashes 2 Blue Black
- Nikolai Lashes 2 Brown
- Nikolai Lashes 2 Dark Blonde
- Nikolai Lashes 2 Dark Brown
- Nikolai Lashes 2 White
- Nikolai Eyes Blue
- Nikolai Eyes Brown
- Nikolai Eyes Dark Blue
- Nikolai Eyes Dark Brown
- Nikolai Eyes Dark Grey
- Nikolai Eyes Green Gold
- Nikolai Eyes Green
- Nikolai Eyes Grey
- Fibermesh Brow Material Presets (.DUF)
- Nikolai Brows Black
- Nikolai Brows Blonde
- Nikolai Brows Blue Black
- Nikolai Brows Brown
- Nikolai Brows Dark Blonde
- Nikolai Brows Dark Brown
- Nikolai Brows White
- Skin Material Presets (.DUF)
- Nikolai !Base
- Nikolai Brows 1 Scruff
- Nikolai Brows 1
- Nikolai Brows 2 Scruff
- Nikolai Brows 2
- Nikolai Brows 3 Scruff
- Nikolai Brows 3
- Nikolai Brows None Scruff
- Nikolai Brows None
- Nikolai Gens
- Skin Additional Presets(.DUF)
- Nikolai !Gloss Base
- Nikolai !Gloss High
- Nikolai !Gloss Low
- Nikolai Gloss Base Gens
- Nikolai Gloss High Gens
- Nikolai Gloss Low Gens
- Nikolai !SSS Alt 1
- Nikolai !SSS Alt 2
- Nikolai !SSS Base
- Nikolai !SSS Chromatic
- Nikolai SSS Alt 1 Gens
- Nikolai SSS Alt 2 Gens
- Nikolai SSS Base Gens
- Nikolai!SSS Chromatic Gens
- Nikolai !Base (High) Translucency
- Nikolai !Low Translucency
- Nikolai !Medium Translucency
- Nikolai !Translucency Color Alt.
- Nikolai !Translucency Color Base
- Nikolai Base (High) Translucency Gens
- Nikolai Low Translucency Gens
- Nikolai Medium Translucency Gens
- Nikolai Translucency Color Alt. Gens
- Nikolai Translucency Color Base Gens
- Tattoo Material Presets (.DUF)
- Nikolai !Arms Base
- Nikolai !Torso Base
- Nikolai Arms Half Sleeve Tattoos
- Nikolai Arms Sleeve Tattoos Left
- Nikolai Arms Sleeve Tattoos Right
- Nikolai Arms Sleeve Tattoos
- Nikolai Back Tattoo 1
- Nikolai Back Tattoo 2
- Nikolai Torso Chest Tattoo
- Nikolai Torso Side Tattoo
- Nikolai Torso Tattoos 1
- Nikolai Torso Tattoos 2
- Nikolai Torso Tattoos 3
- Nikolai Torso Tattoos 4
- Textures Include
- 144 Texturemaps (.jpg, .png) for Base Color, Bump, Displacement, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Reflection, Roughness, Specular, Transparency (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Character Presets(.DUF)