Nikolai for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male

Nikolai for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Males is a broody, handsome fellow for any type of render. With a facial morph made in Hexagon, and the body/head HD Details sculpted in Zbrush, he can be used with or without Dain 8 (for different morphs in the final set up).

Nikolai comes with Fibermesh brows, two sets of Lash Opacity Maps, several colors to mix/match between the lashes and brows, Tattoos drawn in Blacksmith 3D and CS5, three texture based brows with a no brow set and scruff versions to match.

I have separated his morphs for the base figure (without Daine 8), the complete figure (with Daine 8) and head/body HD Details to accentuate the morphs that are best seen at subD2. Anatomical Materials included. Materials are Iray only.