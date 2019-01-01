Loading...
Nikolai for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male

    • Nikolai for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male in Vendor, Darwins Mishap(s), 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66889
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Darwins Mishap(s)
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Nikolai for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Males is a broody, handsome fellow for any type of render.  With a facial morph made in Hexagon, and the body/head HD Details sculpted in Zbrush, he can be used with or without Dain 8 (for different morphs in the final set up).

    Nikolai comes with Fibermesh brows, two sets of Lash Opacity Maps, several colors to mix/match between the lashes and brows, Tattoos drawn in Blacksmith 3D and CS5, three texture based brows with a no brow set and scruff versions to match.

    I have separated his morphs for the base figure (without Daine 8), the complete figure (with Daine 8) and head/body HD Details to accentuate the morphs that are best seen at subD2. Anatomical Materials included. Materials are Iray only.

    What's Included and Features

    • Character Presets(.DUF)
      • Nikolai Base
      • Nikolai Complete
    • Wearables (.DUF)
      • Nikolai Brows
    • Morph Presets (.DUF)
      • Nikolai !Base Apply/Remove (Without Daine 8)
      • Nikolai !Complete Apply/Remove (With Daine 8)
      • Nikolai Base Body Apply/Remove
      • Nikolai Base Head Apply/Remove
      • Nikolai Complete Body Apply/Remove
      • Nikolai Complete Head Apply/Remove
      • Nikolai HD Body Details Apply/Remove
      • Nikolai HD Head Details Apply/Remove
      • Nikolai Navel Apply/Remove
      • Nikolai Nipples Apply/Remove
    • Eye and Lash Material Presets (.DUF)
      • Nikolai Lashes 1 Black
      • Nikolai Lashes 1 Blonde
      • Nikolai Lashes 1 Blue Black
      • Nikolai Lashes 1 Brown
      • Nikolai Lashes 1 Dark Blonde
      • Nikolai Lashes 1 Dark Brown
      • Nikolai Lashes 1 White
      • Nikolai Lashes 2 Black
      • Nikolai Lashes 2 Blonde
      • Nikolai Lashes 2 Blue Black
      • Nikolai Lashes 2 Brown
      • Nikolai Lashes 2 Dark Blonde
      • Nikolai Lashes 2 Dark Brown
      • Nikolai Lashes 2 White
      • Nikolai Eyes Blue
      • Nikolai Eyes Brown
      • Nikolai Eyes Dark Blue
      • Nikolai Eyes Dark Brown
      • Nikolai Eyes Dark Grey
      • Nikolai Eyes Green Gold
      • Nikolai Eyes Green
      • Nikolai Eyes Grey
    • Fibermesh Brow Material Presets (.DUF)
      • Nikolai Brows Black
      • Nikolai Brows Blonde
      • Nikolai Brows Blue Black
      • Nikolai Brows Brown
      • Nikolai Brows Dark Blonde
      • Nikolai Brows Dark Brown
      • Nikolai Brows White
    • Skin Material Presets (.DUF)
      • Nikolai !Base
      • Nikolai Brows 1 Scruff
      • Nikolai Brows 1
      • Nikolai Brows 2 Scruff
      • Nikolai Brows 2
      • Nikolai Brows 3 Scruff
      • Nikolai Brows 3
      • Nikolai Brows None Scruff
      • Nikolai Brows None
      • Nikolai Gens
    • Skin Additional Presets(.DUF)
      • Nikolai !Gloss Base
      • Nikolai !Gloss High
      • Nikolai !Gloss Low
      • Nikolai Gloss Base Gens
      • Nikolai Gloss High Gens
      • Nikolai Gloss Low Gens
      • Nikolai !SSS Alt 1
      • Nikolai !SSS Alt 2
      • Nikolai !SSS Base
      • Nikolai !SSS Chromatic
      • Nikolai SSS Alt 1 Gens
      • Nikolai SSS Alt 2 Gens
      • Nikolai SSS Base Gens
      • Nikolai!SSS Chromatic Gens
      • Nikolai !Base (High) Translucency
      • Nikolai !Low Translucency
      • Nikolai !Medium Translucency
      • Nikolai !Translucency Color Alt.
      • Nikolai !Translucency Color Base
      • Nikolai Base (High) Translucency Gens
      • Nikolai Low Translucency Gens
      • Nikolai Medium Translucency Gens
      • Nikolai Translucency Color Alt. Gens
      • Nikolai Translucency Color Base Gens
    • Tattoo Material Presets (.DUF)
      • Nikolai !Arms Base
      • Nikolai !Torso Base
      • Nikolai Arms Half Sleeve Tattoos
      • Nikolai Arms Sleeve Tattoos Left
      • Nikolai Arms Sleeve Tattoos Right
      • Nikolai Arms Sleeve Tattoos
      • Nikolai Back Tattoo 1
      • Nikolai Back Tattoo 2
      • Nikolai Torso Chest Tattoo
      • Nikolai Torso Side Tattoo
      • Nikolai Torso Tattoos 1
      • Nikolai Torso Tattoos 2
      • Nikolai Torso Tattoos 3
      • Nikolai Torso Tattoos 4
    • Textures Include
      • 144 Texturemaps (.jpg, .png) for Base Color, Bump, Displacement, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Reflection, Roughness, Specular, Transparency (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

