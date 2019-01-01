Loading...
Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)

Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)

  • $21.95
    • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:63955
    Artist:
    Daz Originals goldtassel
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) in Vendor, goldtassel, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:63955
    Artist:
    Daz Originals goldtassel
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Males. This hair comes with 12 color options and a variety of movement dials for styling.

    What's Included and Features

    • Long Mane Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • Long Mane Hair Genesis 3 Male
    • Long Mane Hair Genesis 8 Male
    • Morphs and Adjustments
      • Adjust Head High
      • Adjust Head Wide
      • Back Back
      • Back Forward
      • Back Left
      • Back Right
      • Back Tweak Dn-Up
      • Back Tweak Out-In
      • Back Tweak R-L
      • LBang Back
      • LBang Forward
      • LBang R-L
      • LBang Tweak D-Up
      • LBang Tweak In-Out
      • LBang Tweak R-L
      • LSide Back
      • LSide Forward
      • LSide R-L
      • LSide Tweak Dn-Up
      • LSide Tweak In-Out
      • LSide Tweak R-L
      • R Bang Tweak L-R
      • RBang Back
      • RBang Forward
      • RBang L-R
      • RBang Tweak Dn-Up
      • RBang Tweak In-Out
      • RSide Back
      • RSide Forward
      • RSide L-R
      • RSide Tweak Dn-Up
      • RSide Tweak In-Out
      • RSide Tweak L-R
      • 5 Extra Control Bones For Effortless Movement And Style
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMChristian8
      • FBMDarius8
      • FBMEdward8
      • FBMFloyd8
      • FBMLee8
      • FBMLucas8
      • FBMMichael8
      • FBMNix8
      • FBMOwen8
      • FBMSilas8
      • FBMTheBrute8
      • FHMChristian8
      • FHMDarius8
      • FHMEdward8
      • FHMFloyd8
      • FHMLee8
      • FHMLucas8
      • FHMMichael8
      • FHMNix8
      • FHMOwen8
      • FHMSilas8
      • FHMTheBrute8.dsf
      • Genesis 3 Male
      • Genesis 3 Male Body Morphs
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • 12 Color Options
      • 3 Blonde
      • 3 Red
      • 3 Brown
      • 1 Grey
      • 1 Black
      • 1 Mauve
    • Textures Include
      • 35 Texture, Transparency, Specular and Bump Maps (3072 x 3072)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.