SKU:66957
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Get ready to conquer with Gladiator Weapons!
This Props pack comes with Broad Axe, Battle Axe, Gladiator's Axe, and Woodaxe, plus two historic short swords, sheath, shield, and a Table and Weapon Holder to display your newest collection of implements of war.
Get Gladiator Weapons to vanquish enemies or simply tie the room together.
What's Included and Features
- Gladiator Weapons: (.DUF)
- Axe 1
- Axe 2
- Axe 3
- Axe 4
- Sword 1
- Sword 2
- Sword 2 Sheath
- Table
- Shield
- Weapon Holder
- Materials:
- Set of Default Materials for Each Piece
- Textures Include:
- 63 Texture, Displacement, Glossy, Normal, and Specular Maps ( 2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
