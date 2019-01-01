Loading...
Gladiator Weapons

Gladiator Weapons

  • $16.95
    • Gladiator Weapons in Places and Things, Props, Weapons and Warfare, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:66957
    Artist:
    Daz Originals fjaa3d
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Gladiator Weapons in Places and Things, Props, Weapons and Warfare, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Gladiator Weapons in Places and Things, Props, Weapons and Warfare, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Gladiator Weapons in Places and Things, Props, Weapons and Warfare, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Gladiator Weapons in Places and Things, Props, Weapons and Warfare, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66957
    Artist:
    Daz Originals fjaa3d
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Get ready to conquer with Gladiator Weapons!

    This Props pack comes with Broad Axe, Battle Axe, Gladiator's Axe, and Woodaxe, plus two historic short swords, sheath, shield, and a Table and Weapon Holder to display your newest collection of implements of war.

    Get Gladiator Weapons to vanquish enemies or simply tie the room together.

    What's Included and Features

    • Gladiator Weapons: (.DUF)
      • Axe 1
      • Axe 2
      • Axe 3
      • Axe 4
      • Sword 1
      • Sword 2
      • Sword 2 Sheath
      • Table
      • Shield
      • Weapon Holder
    • Materials:
      • Set of Default Materials for Each Piece
    • Textures Include:
      • 63 Texture, Displacement, Glossy, Normal, and Specular Maps ( 2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.