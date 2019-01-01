Get ready to rock with the Electric Guitar Collection Bundle for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3!

This Electric Guitar Collection Bundle includes 3 real-world scale guitars with fully adjustable volume and tone controls, tuner knobs and rigged on/off switches as well as a whammy bar. With finish options for acrylic, metallic or wood body finishes, PLUS awesome flame overlays, you can tweak these guitars as much as you like! The fully-rigged, customizable 22-bone strap comes complete with a ton of material options to complement any guitar style.

The full accessory set comes with compact amp, tube head and angled and straight speakers plus vintage microphone, rigged universal case for each guitar, presets for full speaker stack AND a giant speaker wall! Includes single and triple guitar stands PLUS your choice of wooden or metal guitar stools.

Iconic easy-to-use wearable poses load the guitar, strap and props in one click, PLUS matching dialable expressions that complete the set.









