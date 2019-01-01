Electric Guitar Collection for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male and Female

Get ready to rock with this hard-hitting, highly-detailed addition to your library! The Electric Guitar Collection lets you take a walk on the wild side with the Flyer, kick it with the Strutter or go high class with the Wanderer. This collection has been finely crafted to real-world scale with fully adjustable volume and tone controls, tuner knobs and rigged on/off switches as well as a whammy bar. You can tweak these guitars as much as you like!

Each guitar comes with a wide range of options for acrylic, metallic or wood body finishes, along with metallic or plastic hardware styles PLUS awesome flame overlays! Customize your own guitar with skulls and flames or western pickguard styles. With 30+ material zones, you'll have full control over the look of your guitar.

The fully-rigged, customizable 22-bone strap comes complete with a ton of material options to complement any guitar style you can dream up. Add flames or skulls to match your guitar or use the LIE Editor to add your own graphics! The guitar strap is easily adjustable for complex posing and includes utilities as well as custom control dials for fine-tuning.

Both guitars and strap come with custom one-click pre-made styles to mix and match as you choose. Plus starting position wearables for each of the guitars and picks for both Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Male and Female. And that's just the guitars! Make sure not to miss the coordinating Electric Guitar Collection Accessories pack and the matching pose pack!

So, get shredding, start rockin' and crank out those guitar renders!














