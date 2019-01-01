-
SKU:66087
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$29.95
Details
Get ready to rock with this hard-hitting, highly-detailed addition to your library! The Electric Guitar Collection lets you take a walk on the wild side with the Flyer, kick it with the Strutter or go high class with the Wanderer. This collection has been finely crafted to real-world scale with fully adjustable volume and tone controls, tuner knobs and rigged on/off switches as well as a whammy bar. You can tweak these guitars as much as you like!
Each guitar comes with a wide range of options for acrylic, metallic or wood body finishes, along with metallic or plastic hardware styles PLUS awesome flame overlays! Customize your own guitar with skulls and flames or western pickguard styles. With 30+ material zones, you'll have full control over the look of your guitar.
The fully-rigged, customizable 22-bone strap comes complete with a ton of material options to complement any guitar style you can dream up. Add flames or skulls to match your guitar or use the LIE Editor to add your own graphics! The guitar strap is easily adjustable for complex posing and includes utilities as well as custom control dials for fine-tuning.
Both guitars and strap come with custom one-click pre-made styles to mix and match as you choose. Plus starting position wearables for each of the guitars and picks for both Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Male and Female. And that's just the guitars! Make sure not to miss the coordinating Electric Guitar Collection Accessories pack and the matching pose pack!
So, get shredding, start rockin' and crank out those guitar renders!
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Electric Guitar Collection for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male and Female (.DUF)
- Flyer Guitar
- 6 Rigged Tuning Knobs
- 3 Rigged Volume and Tone Knobs
- 1 Rigged Power Switch
- 10 posing controls for these pieces
- Strutter Guitar
- 6 Rigged Tuning Knobs
- 3 Rigged Volume and Tone Knobs
- 1 Rigged Power Switch
- 1 Rigged Whammy Bar
- 12 posing controls for these pieces
- Wanderer Guitar
- 6 Rigged Tuning Knobs
- 3 Rigged Volume and Tone Knobs
- 1 Rigged Power Switch
- 10 posing controls for these pieces
- Guitar Strap
- Length, Thickness, and Width controls
- 22 bones, each with Twist, Side-to-Side, and Bend posing controls
- Guitar Cable
- 33 bones, each with Twist, Side-to-Side, and Bend posing controls
- Guitar Pickcase
- Rigged to open/close
- Guitar Standard Pick
- Guitar Shark Fin Pick
- Flyer Guitar
- Properties Presets
- Guitar Strap
- 3 Pad Length Presets
- 3 Strap Length Presets
- Resets
- Wearables
- Left/right hand wearables for Shark Fin and Standard Picks on Gen 3 and 8 models
- Basic wearables for each guitar (3) per Gen 3 and 8 models
- Other preloads
- Guitar Cable Floor Wrapped
- Guitar Pickcase with Picks
- Guitar Strap
- Material Options
- Guitars
- 15 Custom Guitar Designs (5 Each)
- 30 Acrylic Color Presets (10 Each)
- 30 Metallic Color Presets (10 Each)
- 12 Wood Color Presets (4 Each)
- 9 Body Graphics LIE Overlays (3 Each)
- 12 Pickguard Presets (4 Each)
- 12 Pickguard LIE Overlays (4 Each)
- 12 Volume & Tone Label Presets (4 Each)
- 6 Fretboard Wood Presets (2 Each)
- 6 Fret Mat Presets (2 Each)
- 6 Pickup Mat Presets (2 Each)
- 12 Tuning Knob Mat Presets (4 Each)
- 6 Bridge Mat Presets (2 Each)
- Guitar Strap
- 12 Pre-made Custom Strap Designs
- 48 Color Mat Presets
- 6 Color Toning Controls
- 8 Flame LIE Overlays
- 8 Skull LIE Overlays
- 8 Western LIE Overlays
- Guitar Picks
- 10 Crystal Pattern Color Presets
- 10 Plastic Color Presets
- 3 LIE Graphic Overlays
- Guitar Pick Case
- 4 Wood Presets
- 2 Metal Presets
- Guitars
- Textures Include
- 216 Metalness, Color, Roughness, Normal and Bump Maps (1024 x 1024 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Templates included for all three guitars, guitar strap, guitar cable, pickcase and both picks
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Electric Guitar Collection for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male and Female (.DUF)