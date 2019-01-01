-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66199Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$17.95
SKU:66199Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
What's a guitar without an amp? And a case?
The full accessory set for the Electric Guitar Collection comes with a compact practice amp, as well as a tube head and angled and straight speakers ready for stacking, all with rigged cords. Plus a cool vintage microphone with rigged cord and presets for a full speaker stack AND a giant speaker wall!
Did we mention cases?
How about a rigged universal case for each guitar PLUS a bonus custom-shaped Flyer case. Your gearhead character needs their musical gear!
Need a stand? How about a seat?
We've included single or triple guitar stands complete with multiple light colors, intensities and light patterns that come empty or pre-loaded for guitars from the separate Electric Guitar Collection pack. PLUS your choice of wooden or metal guitar stools with tons of material choices. And yeah....you can slap matching skulls or flames on those to match your custom guitars, too!
So set the stage and get ready to rock!
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Electric Guitar Collection Accessories (.DUF)
- Speaker Straight Cabinet
- 4 Rigged Wheels with posing controls
- Speaker Angled Extension Cabinet
- Speaker Tube Head
- 32 Rigged Knobs with posing controls
- Flyer Guitar Case
- 5 Rigged Latches
- 1 Rigged Hangle
- Universal Guitar Case
- Rigged Lid with pose controls
- 1 Rigged Hangle
- Guitar Stand Single
- Guitar Stand Triple
- Short Swivel Stool
- Tall Swivel Stool
- Short Wooden Stool
- Tall Wooden Stool
- Vintage Microphone
- Rigged with 9 posing controls
- XLR Cable
- 104 bones with 3 posing controls per bone
- Speaker Straight Cabinet
- Properties Presets
- Amps and Speakers
- Cord On / Off
- Reset Cord Rotations
- Wheels On / Off
- Reset All Rotations
- Cabinet Poses Drop to Floor / Wheels to Floor
- Other scene preloads
- Speaker Stack
- Speaker Stack Wall
- Flyer Guitar Case Open
- 3 Universal Guitar Case Subsets (1 Each)
- 3 Guitar Stand Single Subsets (1 Each)
- 4 Guitar Stand Triple Subsets
- Guitar Cable Floor Wrapped
- XLR Cable Floor Wrapped
- Microphone Cord & Amp Subset
- Amps and Speakers
- Material Options
- Swivel Stools
- 12 Colored Leather Mat Presets
- 9 Flames LIE Overlays
- Wooden Stools
- 6 Wood Mat Presets
- Vintage Microphone
- Silver
- Gold
- Small Compact Amp
- Silver
- Gold
- Light On
- Light Off
- Cord On
- Cord Off
- Speaker Straight Cabinet
- Silver
- Gold
- Wheels On
- Wheels Off
- Speaker Angled Extension Cabinet
- Silver
- Gold
- Speaker Tube Head
- Silver
- Gold
- Guitar Stand Single and Triple
- 6 Wood Mat Presets
- 2 Metal Mat Presets
- 9 Emissive Color Presets
- 6 Emissive Intensity Presets
- 3 LED Light Pattern Presets
- Swivel Stools
- Textures Include
- 119 Metalness, Color, Roughness, Normal and Bump Maps (1024 x 1024 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Templates included for both guitar cases, all speakers and amps, both stools, and the vintage microphone
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- M4 Headwear
- Bloodcrystal for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Jeans and Button Up Outfit for Genesis 3 Male(s)
- X-Bohemia Outfit for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Adalyn Hair for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Goblar
- Glam Rocker Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- FWSA Lavana HD for Stephanie 8
- Looking Back Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Dark-Sin Outfit and Weapons for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Colorful Jewelry for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- MD Rock Jewelry for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)
- Unisex Jewelry for Genesis 8 Male(s) & Female(s)
- Classic Long Curly Hair with dForce for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Maxx HD Mega Pack for The Brute 8
- Shirley Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Kala 8
- dForce On Vacation Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Formal MEGA Wardrobe for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Electric Guitar Collection Accessories (.DUF)