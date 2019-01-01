-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66203Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$17.95
SKU:66203Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
GET READY TO ROCK! These iconic guitar poses are the perfect accompaniment to the Electric Guitar Collection. Based on real life guitarists, you’re sure to recognize your favorite rocker’s classic stance.
Electric Guitar Collection Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 comes custom poses for all Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 characters, PLUS matching expressions. Each pose and matching expression is individually hand adjusted for each generation and for all three guitars. All poses have specific customization of the straps to fit the different strap hook positions.
PLUS bonus iconic 'horn/rockout' hands poses so you can use them wherever you want!
These easy-to-use wearable poses load the guitar, strap and props in one click. All you need to do is set the stage and choose your guitar and strap colors. Simple dialable expressions complete the look and you’re ready to rock!
What's Included and Features
- Electric Guitar Collection Poses for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 (.Duf)
- Genesis 8
- 15 poses for G8F (5 poses for each guitar)
- 15 poses for G8M (5 poses for each guitar)
- 5 matching expressions for G8F
- 5 matching expressions for G8M
- 4 bonus horn hand poses for G8F and G8M
- Genesis 3
- 15 poses for G3F (5 poses for each guitar)
- 15 poses for G3M (5 poses for each guitar)
- 5 matching expressions for G3F
- 5 matching expressions for G3M
- 4 bonus horn hand poses for G3F and G3M
- Face Morphs
- 5 dial expressions for G8F
- 5 dial expressions for G8M
- 5 dial expressions for G3F
- 5 dial expressions for G3M
- Genesis 8
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Fraser Hair
- Karissa Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Female(s)
- Goblar
- Looking Back Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Georgina Pin-Up Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Demon Master Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Boho Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Rockabilly Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Dark-Sin Outfit and Weapons for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Charming Rogue for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- dForce King of Rock n Roll Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Channen Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Female(s)
- MD Rock Jewelry for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)
- Leather Bracelets for Genesis 8 Male(s) & Female(s)
- Classic Long Curly Hair with dForce for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- MD Rock Jewelry for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Maxx HD Mega Pack for The Brute 8
- Stella for Genesis 8 Female
- Kala 8
- Leather Jacket Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- ColorWerks Extreme: Hair Texture Blending for Iray and dForce Hair
- Electric Guitar Collection Poses for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 (.Duf)