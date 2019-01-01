GET READY TO ROCK! These iconic guitar poses are the perfect accompaniment to the Electric Guitar Collection. Based on real life guitarists, you’re sure to recognize your favorite rocker’s classic stance.

Electric Guitar Collection Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 comes custom poses for all Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 characters, PLUS matching expressions. Each pose and matching expression is individually hand adjusted for each generation and for all three guitars. All poses have specific customization of the straps to fit the different strap hook positions.

PLUS bonus iconic 'horn/rockout' hands poses so you can use them wherever you want!

These easy-to-use wearable poses load the guitar, strap and props in one click. All you need to do is set the stage and choose your guitar and strap colors. Simple dialable expressions complete the look and you’re ready to rock!