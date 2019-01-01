Dion Character, Hair, and Clothing Bundle

This bundle contains Dion for Genesis 8 Male, dforce Dion Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s), and Bundhosen Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) at a discounted price.

Dion is a country boy at heart and a new realistic character for your Genesis 8 Male with 6 eye color options, 3 SSS presets, and 4 eyebrow options.

But this bundle doesn't stop there, you also get the dForce Dion Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) and Genesis 3 Male(s) and the Bundhosen Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s).

Dion is an Iray only character. Material presets for 3Delight are not included.