dForce Dion Hair for Genesis 8 & 3 Male(s)

SKU:66861Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$23.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Dion hair is a short, asymmetrically parted messy hairstyle with dForce hair technology.
It comes with two versions for both Genesis 8 Male and Genesis 3 Male.
Included are style and adjustment morphs as well as 36 color options for the hair to choose from!
This hairstyle is for Iray only, material presets for 3Delight not included.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Dion Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Dion Hair:
- BackShorter
- BehindEarsLonger
- LSideLonger
- RSideLonger
- RSideFrontDown
- Dion Scalp:
- BackAdj
- BackLowerAdj
- FrontPullFwd
- LEarAdj
- LTempleAdj
- NeckBackLAdj
- NeckBackRAdj
- REarAdj
- RTempleAdj
- TopFrontPullUp
- Supported Shapes:
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Material Options:
- 4x Black
- 6x Blonde
- 3x Blue
- 5x Brown
- 5x Ginger
- 3x Green
- 3x Grey
- 3x Pink
- 2x Purple
- 2x Red
- Gloss High/Medium/Low
- Textures Include:
- 4 Texture, Opacity, and Diffuse Maps (1024 x 1024 to 2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Dion Hair:
- dForce Dion Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s) (.DUF)