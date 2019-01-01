Loading...
dForce Dion Hair for Genesis 8 & 3 Male(s)

    SKU:66861
    Artist:
    Toyen
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Dion hair is a short, asymmetrically parted messy hairstyle with dForce hair technology.

    It comes with two versions for both Genesis 8 Male and Genesis 3 Male.

    Included are style and adjustment morphs as well as 36 color options for the hair to choose from!

    This hairstyle is for Iray only, material presets for 3Delight not included.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Dion Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s) (.DUF)
      • Dion Hair:
        • BackShorter
        • BehindEarsLonger
        • LSideLonger
        • RSideLonger
        • RSideFrontDown
      • Dion Scalp:
        • BackAdj
        • BackLowerAdj
        • FrontPullFwd
        • LEarAdj
        • LTempleAdj
        • NeckBackLAdj
        • NeckBackRAdj
        • REarAdj
        • RTempleAdj
        • TopFrontPullUp
      • Supported Shapes:
        • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
      • Material Options:
        • 4x Black
        • 6x Blonde
        • 3x Blue
        • 5x Brown
        • 5x Ginger
        • 3x Green
        • 3x Grey
        • 3x Pink
        • 2x Purple
        • 2x Red
        • Gloss High/Medium/Low
      • Textures Include:
        • 4 Texture, Opacity, and Diffuse Maps (1024 x 1024 to 2048 x 2048)
      • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

