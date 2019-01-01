Bundhosen Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

Bundhosen Outfit is a 4 piece clothing set inspired by the traditional male garments of Old Bavaria.

It consists of a tucked-in flannel shirt, ornamented leather trousers with suspenders and shoes with socks.

Included are style and adjustment morphs as well as fits for your favorite Genesis 8 Male characters and shapes.

The Bundhosen Outfit is perfect for your tavern, pub, historical, or Oktoberfest scenes!

Outfit is Iray only; 3Delight material presets not included.