Bundhosen Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

Bundhosen Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

    SKU:66807
    Artist:
    Toyen
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Bundhosen Outfit is a 4 piece clothing set inspired by the traditional male garments of Old Bavaria.

    It consists of a tucked-in flannel shirt, ornamented leather trousers with suspenders and shoes with socks.

    Included are style and adjustment morphs as well as fits for your favorite Genesis 8 Male characters and shapes.

    The Bundhosen Outfit is perfect for your tavern, pub, historical, or Oktoberfest scenes!

    Outfit is Iray only; 3Delight material presets not included.

    What's Included and Features

    • Bundhosen Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • Bundhosen Outfit
    • Bundhosen Shoes
      • AnklesInnerAdj
      • AnklesOuterAdj
      • HeelBackAdj
      • HeelInnerAdj
      • HeelOuterAdj
      • LSockShorter
      • RSockShorter
      • ShoeEdgeAdj
      • SocksHigher
    • Bundhosen Shirt
      • BackSmooth
      • LCuffAdj
      • LCuffButtonPull
      • LCuffPullOut
      • RCuffAdj
      • RCuffButtonPull
      • RCuffPullOut
      • ShirtPullDown
    • Bundhosen Trousers
      • BackAdj
      • CrotchHigher
      • FrontAdj
      • PantsTighter
      • WaistBackAdj
      • WaistFrontAdj
      • WaistLSideAdj
      • WaistRSideAdj
    • Supported Shapes (Shirt, Pants)
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMChristian8
      • FBMDain8
      • FBMDarius8
      • FBMDiego8
      • FBMEdward8
      • FBMElios8
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMFloyd8
      • FBMJonathan8
      • FBMLandon8
      • FBMLee8
      • FBMLucas8
      • FBMMichael8
      • FBMMrWoo8
      • FBMNix8
      • FBMOllie8
      • FBMOwen8
      • FBMPortly
      • FBMSanjay8
      • FBMSilas8
      • FBMStocky
      • FBMTheBrute8
      • FBMTristan8
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVladimir8
      • FBMYuzuru8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
      • Shapes on the Shoes supported by Auto-follow
    • Textures Include
      • 27 Texture, Bump, Specular, Opacity Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

