SKU:66807Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Bundhosen Outfit is a 4 piece clothing set inspired by the traditional male garments of Old Bavaria.
It consists of a tucked-in flannel shirt, ornamented leather trousers with suspenders and shoes with socks.
Included are style and adjustment morphs as well as fits for your favorite Genesis 8 Male characters and shapes.
The Bundhosen Outfit is perfect for your tavern, pub, historical, or Oktoberfest scenes!
Outfit is Iray only; 3Delight material presets not included.
What's Included and Features
- Bundhosen Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Bundhosen Outfit
- Bundhosen Shoes
- AnklesInnerAdj
- AnklesOuterAdj
- HeelBackAdj
- HeelInnerAdj
- HeelOuterAdj
- LSockShorter
- RSockShorter
- ShoeEdgeAdj
- SocksHigher
- Bundhosen Shirt
- BackSmooth
- LCuffAdj
- LCuffButtonPull
- LCuffPullOut
- RCuffAdj
- RCuffButtonPull
- RCuffPullOut
- ShirtPullDown
- Bundhosen Trousers
- BackAdj
- CrotchHigher
- FrontAdj
- PantsTighter
- WaistBackAdj
- WaistFrontAdj
- WaistLSideAdj
- WaistRSideAdj
- Supported Shapes (Shirt, Pants)
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMBodySize
- FBMChristian8
- FBMDain8
- FBMDarius8
- FBMDiego8
- FBMEdward8
- FBMElios8
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMFloyd8
- FBMJonathan8
- FBMLandon8
- FBMLee8
- FBMLucas8
- FBMMichael8
- FBMMrWoo8
- FBMNix8
- FBMOllie8
- FBMOwen8
- FBMPortly
- FBMSanjay8
- FBMSilas8
- FBMStocky
- FBMTheBrute8
- FBMTristan8
- FBMThin
- FBMVladimir8
- FBMYuzuru8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Shapes on the Shoes supported by Auto-follow
- Textures Include
- 27 Texture, Bump, Specular, Opacity Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer