Dion for Genesis 8 Male

Dion is a country boy at heart and a new realistic character for your Genesis 8 Male.

Dion comes with a custom sculpted head, a slender yet toned body and HD navel morph.

His skin textures were crafted from scratch using high-quality photo references, and to add more depth, dforce eyebrows are included with mild asymmetry to go with Dion's textures.

Dion is an Iray only character. Material presets for 3Delight are not included.