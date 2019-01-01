-
Details
Dion is a country boy at heart and a new realistic character for your Genesis 8 Male.
Dion comes with a custom sculpted head, a slender yet toned body and HD navel morph.
His skin textures were crafted from scratch using high-quality photo references, and to add more depth, dforce eyebrows are included with mild asymmetry to go with Dion's textures.
Dion is an Iray only character. Material presets for 3Delight are not included.
What's Included and Features
- Dion for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- Dion Character Preset
- Material Options
- Dion All
- Dion Eyebrows
- Dion Eyebrows Black
- Dion Eyebrows Brown
- Dion Eyebrows Dark Blonde
- Dion Eyebrows Ginger
- Dion Eyelashes
- Dion Eyes 01
- Dion Eyes 02
- Dion Eyes 03
- Dion Eyes 04
- Dion Eyes 05
- Dion Eyes 06
- Dion Anatomical Elements 01
- Dion Anatomical Elements 02
- Dion Translucency High
- Dion Translucency Mid
- Dion Translucency Low
- Dion Gens Translucency High
- Dion Gens Translucency Mid
- Dion Gens Translucency Low
- Textures Include
- 36 Texture, Diffuse, Specular, Bump, SSS Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Dion for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)