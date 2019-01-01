dForce Classic Fur Cape and Textures Bundle

The cape is the classic instant enhancement for any outfit!

The dForce Classic Fur Cape for Genesis 8 comes with three separate versions of the cape for each figure, free hanging, held in the left hand, held by the right hand.

The incredible dual coat fur is mimicked using two dForce hairpieces, one for the undercoat and another for the long hair. Different looks can be created by hiding one of the hairpieces or by using the hair length adjustment morphs.

Classic Cape Fashion adds 8 fashionable patterns to this classic dForce Cape. Turn your awesome cape into a must-have fashion accessory with 8 new colors/patterns.</p> <p>All 8 designs come in long or short varieties for extra versatility. Don't miss out on these fab and chic fashion variations on the Classic Cape!

Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures adds 8 new Animal Skin texture sets for this incredible dForce Cape. Don't miss out on this realistic bundle of fur textures in black, polar and grizzly bear, leopard and snow leopard, white wolf and tiger, and plain tiger. Unleash your character's wild side with Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures!

NOTE: Double-Sided textures require the included Double-sided Cape .duf file. The double-sided cape .duf requires the base product Classic Fur Cape to function correctly.

This bundle is a must-have for your fashion, historical, winter, king and queen, or explorer scenes!