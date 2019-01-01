Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures adds 8 new Animal Skin texture sets for this incredible dForce Cape.

Don't miss out on this realistic bundle of fur textures in black, polar and grizzly bear, leopard and snow leopard, white wolf and tiger, and plain tiger.

Unleash your character's wild side with Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures!

NOTE: Double-Sided textures require the included Double-sided Cape .duf file. The double-sided cape .duf requires the base product Classic Fur Cape to function correctly.

For Genesis 8 Female Cape