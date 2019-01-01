Loading...
Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures

Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures

    • Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:65879
    Artist:
    Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures adds 8 new Animal Skin texture sets for this incredible dForce Cape.

    Don't miss out on this realistic bundle of fur textures in black, polar and grizzly bear, leopard and snow leopard, white wolf and tiger, and plain tiger.

    Unleash your character's wild side with Classic Cape Animal Skins Textures!

    NOTE: Double-Sided textures require the included Double-sided Cape .duf file. The double-sided cape .duf requires the base product Classic Fur Cape to function correctly.

    For Genesis 8 Female Cape

    What's Included and Features

    • Classic Fur Cape Fashion Textures (.DUF)
    • Classic Fur Cape Double Sided
    • Materials
      • Cape
        • Black Bear
        • Grizzly Bear
        • Leopard
        • Polar Bear
        • Snow Leopard
        • Tiger
        • White Tiger
        • Wolf
      • Clasp
        • Antique
        • Copper
        • Metal
    • Shapes for Fur Lengths
    • Textures Include
      • 66 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metallic and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

