Classic Fur Cape Fashion Textures

    • Classic Fur Cape Fashion Textures in Vendor, Moonscape Graphics, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:65881
    Artist:
    Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Classic Cape Fashion adds 8 fashionable patterns to this classic dForce Cape. Turn your awesome cape into a must-have fashion accessory with 8 new colors/patterns.

    All 8 designs come in long or short varieties for extra versatility. Don't miss out on these fab and chic fashion variations on the Classic Cape!

    For Genesis 8 Female Cape

    What's Included and Features

    • Classic Fur Cape Fashion Textures
      • 8 Classic Fur Cape Fashion
      • 8 Classic Fur Cape Fashion Short
    • Textures Include
      • 86 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metallic and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

