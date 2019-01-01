-
SKU:65881
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Classic Cape Fashion adds 8 fashionable patterns to this classic dForce Cape. Turn your awesome cape into a must-have fashion accessory with 8 new colors/patterns.
All 8 designs come in long or short varieties for extra versatility. Don't miss out on these fab and chic fashion variations on the Classic Cape!
For Genesis 8 Female Cape
What's Included and Features
- Classic Fur Cape Fashion Textures
- 8 Classic Fur Cape Fashion
- 8 Classic Fur Cape Fashion Short
- Textures Include
- 86 Texture, Height, Roughness, Metallic and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Classic Fur Cape Fashion Textures