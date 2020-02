The cape is the classic instant enhancement for any outfit!

The dForce Classic Fur Cape for Genesis 8 comes with three separate versions of the cape for each figure, free hanging, held in the left hand, held by the right hand.

The incredible dual coat fur is mimicked using two dForce hair pieces, one for the undercoat and another for the long hair. Different looks can be created by hiding one of the hair pieces or by using the hair length adjustment morphs.

It's a must-have for your historical, winter, king and queen, or explorer scenes!

No animals were harmed in the making of this product :-)