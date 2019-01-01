Sci-Fi Mecha Bundle 02

Prepare for battle with the Sci-Fi Mecha Bundle featuring three amazing fully-articulated robots weaponized with cannons and mini-guns.

These machines are made for both defense and offense, and are most at home in the desert, in rocky scenes, and on other planets.

Bundle includes:

Sci-Fi Dog Mecha

Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha

Sci-Fi Quad Mecha

Whether this bundle is for your war or warfare scene, jungle base, steampunk concept, alien conquest or high-tech futuristic battle, it comes with material options and textures so you can customize it for your side!

Please see each product's page for details.