Sci-Fi Mecha Bundle 02

SKU:66781Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
- Look at individual products in this bundle for install types
This product includes the following products
Details
Prepare for battle with the Sci-Fi Mecha Bundle featuring three amazing fully-articulated robots weaponized with cannons and mini-guns.
These machines are made for both defense and offense, and are most at home in the desert, in rocky scenes, and on other planets.
Bundle includes:
- Sci-Fi Dog Mecha
- Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha
- Sci-Fi Quad Mecha
Whether this bundle is for your war or warfare scene, jungle base, steampunk concept, alien conquest or high-tech futuristic battle, it comes with material options and textures so you can customize it for your side!
Please see each product's page for details.
What's Included and Features
- This Bundle includes:
Notes
- For full details on included products, please see the individual product's store pages.
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: