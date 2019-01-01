Ready for action, the Sci-Fi Quad Mecha is a fully-articulated robot and weaponized with mini-guns.

This machine is made for both defense and offense, and is most at home in the desert, in rocky scenes, and on other planets.

Whether the Sci-Fi Quad Mecha is in your war or warfare scene, jungle base, alien conquest or high-tech futuristic battle, it comes with material options and textures to be perfect for your scene.