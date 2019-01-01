-
SKU:66757Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
-
-
Details
Ready to scuttle across your landscape, the Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha is a fully-articulated robot and weaponized with cannons and mini-guns.
This machine is made for both defense and offense, and is most at home in the desert, in rocky scenes, and on other planets.
Whether the Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha is in your war or warfare scene, jungle base, alien conquest or high-tech futuristic battle, it comes with material options and textures to be perfect for your scene.
What's Included and Features
- Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha: (.DUF)
- Fully Articulated
- Weapons Articulated
- Material Options:
- Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Black
- Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Camo
- Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Green
- Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Grey
- Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Yellow
- Textures Include:
- 100 Texture, Specular, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
Notes
