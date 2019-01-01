Loading...
Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha

Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha

  • $24.95
    • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:66757
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66757
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Ready to scuttle across your landscape, the Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha is a fully-articulated robot and weaponized with cannons and mini-guns.

    This machine is made for both defense and offense, and is most at home in the desert, in rocky scenes, and on other planets.

    Whether the Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha is in your war or warfare scene, jungle base, alien conquest or high-tech futuristic battle, it comes with material options and textures to be perfect for your scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha: (.DUF)
      • Fully Articulated
      • Weapons Articulated
    • Material Options:
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Black
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Camo
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Green
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Grey
      • Sci-Fi MS Spider Mecha Yellow
    • Textures Include:
      • 100 Texture, Specular, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

      • Notes

      • This product includes:
        • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.