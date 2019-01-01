No, this dog won't play fetch... the Sci-Fi Dog Mecha is a fully-articulated robot and weaponized with Missile launchers.

This machine is made for both defense and offense, and is most at home in the desert, in rocky scenes, and on other planets.

Whether the Sci-Fi Dog Mecha is in your war or warfare scene, jungle base, alien conquest or high-tech futuristic battle, it comes with material options and textures to be perfect for your scene.