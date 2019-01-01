Loading...
Sci-Fi Dog Mecha

Sci-Fi Dog Mecha

    • Sci-Fi Dog Mecha in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66775
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

  • Details

    No, this dog won't play fetch... the Sci-Fi Dog Mecha is a fully-articulated robot and weaponized with Missile launchers.

    This machine is made for both defense and offense, and is most at home in the desert, in rocky scenes, and on other planets.

    Whether the Sci-Fi Dog Mecha is in your war or warfare scene, jungle base, alien conquest or high-tech futuristic battle, it comes with material options and textures to be perfect for your scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sci-Fi  Dog Mecha: (.DUF)
      • All feet articulated
      • Tail articulated
      • Head articulated
    • Material Options:
      • Sci-Fi  Dog Mecha Black
      • Sci-Fi  Dog Mecha Camo
      • Sci-Fi  Dog Mecha Green
      • Sci-Fi  Dog Mecha White
      • Sci-Fi  Dog Mecha Yellow
    • Textures Include:
      • 75 Texture, Specular, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

