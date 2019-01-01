Loading...
Regal Jewels for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $15.95
    • $15.95
    SKU:67279
    Artist:
    Titan Xi Virtual_World
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Regal Jewels for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a beautiful jewelry set including a gorgeous necklace and matching earrings.

    Inspired by jewelry worn by royalty and the elite these jewels go excellently with formal dresses and other elegant outfits.

    Regal Jewels comes with 61 Necklace and 42 Earring Material Presets, with an extra bonus set of 29 shader presets to allow you customize any of the individual parts of the necklace and earrings.

    This product comes with custom pose adjustments morphs to support the Base Poses for Genesis 8 Female.

    What's Included and Features

    • Regal Jewels for Genesis 8 Females (.DUF)
      • Regal Earrings (Left and Right Ears)
        • Supported Head Shapes
          • Babina 8
          • Bridget 8
          • Charlotte 8
          • Gabriela 8
          • Kala 8
          • Mabel 8
          • Mei Lin 8
          • Stephanie 8
          • Teen Josie 8
          • Victoria 8
            • The rest of the Heads are supported by the Auto-Follow feature
        • Posing Controls for each of the Stones and Pearl
          • Front/Back
          • Rotation
          • Left/Right
            • Some poses may require manual adjustments
      • Regal Necklace
        • Supported Body Shapes
          • Body Builder
          • Body Size
          • Emaciated
          • Heavy
          • Thin
          • Voluptuous
          • Fitness
          • Pear Figure
          • Alexandra 8
          • Bridget 8
          • Charlotte 8
          • Gabriela 8
          • Kala 8
          • Mabel 8
          • Mei Lin 8
          • Monique 8
          • Olympia 8
          • Stephanie 8
          • Teen Josie 8
          • Victoria 8
          • The rest of the Bodies are supported by the Auto-Follow feature
        • Posing Control
          • Left Collar Up-Down
          • Right Collar Up-Down
          • Left Collar Forward
          • Right Collar forward
          • Left Back Adjustment
          • Right Back Adjustment
          • Left Collar Adjustment
          • Right Collar Adjustment
          • Left Collar Twist
          • Right Collar Twist
          • Head Side Left
          • Head Side Right
          • Head Twist Left
          • Head Twist Right
          • Neck Bend Backward
          • Neck Bend Forward
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Kneeling A
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Kneeling B
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Kneeling C
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Laying A
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Laying B
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Laying C
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Leaning A
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Sitting A
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Sitting B
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Sitting C
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Standing A
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Standing B
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Standing C
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Walking A
          • Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Walking B
          • Reset Necklace All
          • Reset Necklace Pearls
    • Materials
      • 42 Earrings Iray presets
      • 61 Necklace Iray presets
      • 29 Iray Shader presets
        • 7 Metals
        • 2 Pearls
        • 9 Cabochon Gemstones
        • 11 Faceted Gems
    • Textures include:
    • 16 Diffuse, Normal, Bump and Displacement maps (191x191 to 524x524)
    • DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

