SKU:67279
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Regal Jewels for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a beautiful jewelry set including a gorgeous necklace and matching earrings.
Inspired by jewelry worn by royalty and the elite these jewels go excellently with formal dresses and other elegant outfits.
Regal Jewels comes with 61 Necklace and 42 Earring Material Presets, with an extra bonus set of 29 shader presets to allow you customize any of the individual parts of the necklace and earrings.
This product comes with custom pose adjustments morphs to support the Base Poses for Genesis 8 Female.
What's Included and Features
- Regal Jewels for Genesis 8 Females (.DUF)
- Regal Earrings (Left and Right Ears)
- Supported Head Shapes
- Babina 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Gabriela 8
- Kala 8
- Mabel 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- The rest of the Heads are supported by the Auto-Follow feature
- Posing Controls for each of the Stones and Pearl
- Front/Back
- Rotation
- Left/Right
- Some poses may require manual adjustments
- Supported Head Shapes
- Regal Necklace
- Supported Body Shapes
- Body Builder
- Body Size
- Emaciated
- Heavy
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- Fitness
- Pear Figure
- Alexandra 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Gabriela 8
- Kala 8
- Mabel 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- The rest of the Bodies are supported by the Auto-Follow feature
- Posing Control
- Left Collar Up-Down
- Right Collar Up-Down
- Left Collar Forward
- Right Collar forward
- Left Back Adjustment
- Right Back Adjustment
- Left Collar Adjustment
- Right Collar Adjustment
- Left Collar Twist
- Right Collar Twist
- Head Side Left
- Head Side Right
- Head Twist Left
- Head Twist Right
- Neck Bend Backward
- Neck Bend Forward
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Kneeling A
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Kneeling B
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Kneeling C
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Laying A
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Laying B
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Laying C
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Leaning A
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Sitting A
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Sitting B
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Sitting C
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Standing A
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Standing B
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Standing C
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Walking A
- Genesis 8 Female Base Pose Walking B
- Reset Necklace All
- Reset Necklace Pearls
- Supported Body Shapes
- Regal Earrings (Left and Right Ears)
- Materials
- 42 Earrings Iray presets
- 61 Necklace Iray presets
- 29 Iray Shader presets
- 7 Metals
- 2 Pearls
- 9 Cabochon Gemstones
- 11 Faceted Gems
- Textures include:
- 16 Diffuse, Normal, Bump and Displacement maps (191x191 to 524x524)
- DAZ Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Monique 8
- Yvette Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Female(s)
- Mabel 8
- H&C Overcoat Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Mei Lin 8
- Bridget 8
- Kala 8
- dForce Amara Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Fiesta Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Adeline Hair and Circlets for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Matilda Hair For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Cecilia Lau Character and Hair For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce CO Kimono for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- iRadiance Crystal - Sparkle Rich HDRIs for Iray
- Regal Jewels for Genesis 8 Females (.DUF)