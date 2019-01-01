Regal Jewels for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a beautiful jewelry set including a gorgeous necklace and matching earrings.

Inspired by jewelry worn by royalty and the elite these jewels go excellently with formal dresses and other elegant outfits.

Regal Jewels comes with 61 Necklace and 42 Earring Material Presets, with an extra bonus set of 29 shader presets to allow you customize any of the individual parts of the necklace and earrings.

This product comes with custom pose adjustments morphs to support the Base Poses for Genesis 8 Female.