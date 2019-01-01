Loading...
dForce CO Kimono for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • Details

    Give any of your Asian-inspired renders an authentic flare with the CO Kimono.  The dForce CO Kimono for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a hyper-realistic, totally traditional kimono that wraps around your character and lets her move with ease.

    This dForce Kimono comes in 8 Amazing patterned Material options and headwear with 6 material options.  Get the CO Kimono for your next samurai, traditional, Asian or themed scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce CO Kimono For Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
    • CO Kimono
      • Adjustments
        • Adjust Belt Scale
        • Adjust Chest Enlarge
        • Adjust Chest Shrink
        • Adjust Crothch Width
        • Adjust L/R Shoulder Heights
        • Adjust L/R Sleeve Size
        • Adjust Left Thigh Front
        • Adjust OutLower Open
        • Adjust Oxter Sacle
        • Adjust Tie Scale
        • Adjust Sleeve Length
        • Adjust Buttocks Depth
        • Adjust Breast Size
      • Supported Shapes:
        • Momique 8
        • Olympia 8
        • Sakura 8
        • Stephanie 8
        • Teen Joise 8
        • Victoria 8
        • Kanade 8
        • Sakura 8
        • CO Reine
        • CO Ichigo
        • Acicia
        • Maris
        • Hannmei
        • RS Pei
        • GraceYong
      • Material Options:
        • CO Kimono Blue
        • CO Kimono Dark Purple
        • CO Kimono Dark
        • CO Kimono Red
        • CO Kimono Sakura
        • CO Kimono White
        • CO Kimono Yellow
        • CO Kimono Purple
    • Headwear 01/02
      • Adjustments:
        • Adjust Ball Scale
        • Adjust Flower Scale
        • Adjust Fan Scale
        • Adjust Pear Sacle
        • Adjust Headwear Bend/depth/sacle/Twist
      • Material Options:
        • Headwear Dark & Yellow
        • Headwear Dark
        • Headwear Pink
        • Headwear Purple
        • Headwear Red & Dark
        • Headwear Red
    • Textures Include:
      • 55 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

