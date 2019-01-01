-
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Give any of your Asian-inspired renders an authentic flare with the CO Kimono. The dForce CO Kimono for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a hyper-realistic, totally traditional kimono that wraps around your character and lets her move with ease.
This dForce Kimono comes in 8 Amazing patterned Material options and headwear with 6 material options. Get the CO Kimono for your next samurai, traditional, Asian or themed scene.
What's Included and Features
- dForce CO Kimono For Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
- CO Kimono
- Adjustments
- Adjust Belt Scale
- Adjust Chest Enlarge
- Adjust Chest Shrink
- Adjust Crothch Width
- Adjust L/R Shoulder Heights
- Adjust L/R Sleeve Size
- Adjust Left Thigh Front
- Adjust OutLower Open
- Adjust Oxter Sacle
- Adjust Tie Scale
- Adjust Sleeve Length
- Adjust Buttocks Depth
- Adjust Breast Size
- Supported Shapes:
- Momique 8
- Olympia 8
- Sakura 8
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Joise 8
- Victoria 8
- Kanade 8
- CO Reine
- CO Ichigo
- Acicia
- Maris
- Hannmei
- RS Pei
- GraceYong
- Material Options:
- CO Kimono Blue
- CO Kimono Dark Purple
- CO Kimono Dark
- CO Kimono Red
- CO Kimono Sakura
- CO Kimono White
- CO Kimono Yellow
- CO Kimono Purple
- Adjustments
- Headwear 01/02
- Adjustments:
- Adjust Ball Scale
- Adjust Flower Scale
- Adjust Fan Scale
- Adjust Pear Sacle
- Adjust Headwear Bend/depth/sacle/Twist
- Material Options:
- Headwear Dark & Yellow
- Headwear Dark
- Headwear Pink
- Headwear Purple
- Headwear Red & Dark
- Headwear Red
- Textures Include:
- 55 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer