iRadiance Crystal - Sparkle Rich HDRIs for Iray

Sparkle, glimmer, and shine with iRadiance Crystal, a huge set of 28 8k HDRI maps with presets focused on bringing you visually interesting lighting and beautiful reflections. Surround your scenes and characters in sparkles!

These Sparkle Rich HDRIs for Iray include 4 different HDR styles, each of which is lit in 6 different ways, with included black and white variation for color neutral uses. All of the presets instantly create dramatic lighting usable from numerous angles and serve as the perfect backdrop for creating bokeh effects.

Lighting is very soft and great for portrait scenarios your character's skin will be evenly lit and shaded while eyes will benefit from sharp reflections.

Quickly and easily add that sparkle of life to your renders with iRadiance Crystal.