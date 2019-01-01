-
SKU:66311
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Sparkle, glimmer, and shine with iRadiance Crystal, a huge set of 28 8k HDRI maps with presets focused on bringing you visually interesting lighting and beautiful reflections. Surround your scenes and characters in sparkles!
These Sparkle Rich HDRIs for Iray include 4 different HDR styles, each of which is lit in 6 different ways, with included black and white variation for color neutral uses. All of the presets instantly create dramatic lighting usable from numerous angles and serve as the perfect backdrop for creating bokeh effects.
Lighting is very soft and great for portrait scenarios your character's skin will be evenly lit and shaded while eyes will benefit from sharp reflections.
Quickly and easily add that sparkle of life to your renders with iRadiance Crystal.
What's Included and Features
- iRadiance Crystal - Sparkle Rich HDRIs for Iray (.DUF)
- 6 Crystal Clamshell Scenes
- 6 Crystal Half Dome Scenes
- 6 Crystal Pillars Scenes
- 6 Crystal Tunnel Scenes
- 4 Black and White Options
- Textures Include
- 28 8K HDRI Maps
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Osher Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Male(s)
- Knight Champion Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Knight Champion Outfit Textures
- Glumgurgle HD for Ollie 8
- Supreme Intelligence HD for Genesis 8 Male
- Supreme Intelligencia HD for Genesis 8 Female
- Amira HD & Expressions HD for Genesis 8 Female
- Caprice Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- dForce Bella Chic for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Crystal Matrix: Modular Architecture
- iRadiance Crystal - Sparkle Rich HDRIs for Iray (.DUF)