SKU:66473 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$45.95
- Look at individual products in this bundle for install types
This product includes the following products
Details
The Luxury Limousine Bundle includes 3 different Limousine vehicles: the Elite, Long, and Royal Luxury Limousines.
Each limousine is fully articulated with Iray lights and materials options.
All wheels spin, doors open and close, and with additional Material Options including interior and exterior lights, these Limousines have everything you need for your next render.
Get the Luxury Limousine Bundle for whenever your character wants a lift, but wants (or needs) it to be a bit more highbrow, elegant, or fancy, or get the Bundle to start your own Limousine or car service!
What's Included and Features
- This Bundle Includes:
