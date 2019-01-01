Loading...
    • Elite Luxury Limousine in Places and Things, Vehicles, Land, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66433
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    The Elite Luxury Limousine is a fully articulated luxury limousine with Iray lights and materials options.

    All wheels spin, doors open and close, and with additional Material Options including interior and exterior lights, the Elite Luxury Limousine has everything you need for your next render!

    Get the Elite Luxury Limousine for whenever your character wants a lift, but wants (or needs) it to be a bit more highbrow, elegant, or fancy. 

    What's Included and Features

    • Elite Luxury Limousine: (.DUF)
      • All Wheels Spin
      • Doors Open/Close
      • Wheels Turn
    • Material Options:
      • Seats Black
      • Seats yellow
      • Seats white
      • Elite Luxury Limousine Black
      • Elite Luxury Limousine Silver
      • Elite Luxury Limousine White
      • Lights interior on
      • Lights interior off
      • Lights front on
      • Lights front off
      • Lights Back on
      • Lights Back off
    • Textures Include:
      • 11 Texture, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

