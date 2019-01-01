The Elite Luxury Limousine is a fully articulated luxury limousine with Iray lights and materials options.

All wheels spin, doors open and close, and with additional Material Options including interior and exterior lights, the Elite Luxury Limousine has everything you need for your next render!

Get the Elite Luxury Limousine for whenever your character wants a lift, but wants (or needs) it to be a bit more highbrow, elegant, or fancy.