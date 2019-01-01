-
SKU:66471 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12 Install Types:
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
The Royal Luxury Limousine is a fully articulated luxury limousine with Iray lights and materials options.
All wheels spin, doors open and close, steering wheel turns, and with additional Material Options including interior and exterior lights, the Royal Luxury Limousine has everything you need for your next render, especially if your character expects absolute star, celebrity, or royalty treatment.
Get the Royal Luxury Limousine for whenever your character wants a lift, but wants (or needs) it to be a bit more highbrow, elegant, or fancy.
What's Included and Features
- Royal Luxury Limousine: (.DUF)
- All Wheels Spin
- Doors Open/Close
- Wheels Turn
- Steering Wheel Turns
- Material Options:
- Lights exterior off
- Lights exterior on
- lights interior off
- lights interior on
- Royal Luxury Limousine Black
- Royal Luxury Limousine Silver
- Royal Luxury Limousine White
- Seat black
- Seat yellow
- Textures Include:
- 11 Texture, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
