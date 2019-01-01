The Royal Luxury Limousine is a fully articulated luxury limousine with Iray lights and materials options.

All wheels spin, doors open and close, steering wheel turns, and with additional Material Options including interior and exterior lights, the Royal Luxury Limousine has everything you need for your next render, especially if your character expects absolute star, celebrity, or royalty treatment.

Get the Royal Luxury Limousine for whenever your character wants a lift, but wants (or needs) it to be a bit more highbrow, elegant, or fancy.