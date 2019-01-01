-
SKU:66465
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
The Long Luxury Limousine is a fully articulated luxury limousine with Iray lights and materials options.
All wheels spin, the steering wheel turns, doors open and close, and with additional Material Options including interior and exterior lights, the Long Luxury Limousine has everything you need for your next render, plus that characteristic and unmistakable stretch-limo look!
Get the Long Luxury Limousine for whenever your character wants a lift, but wants (or needs) it to be a bit more highbrow, elegant, or fancy.
What's Included and Features
- Long Luxury Limousine: (.DUF)
- All Wheels Spin
- Doors Open/Close
- Wheels Turn
- Steering Wheel Turns
- Material Options:
- Lights exterior off
- Lights exterior on
- lights interior off
- lights interior on
- Long Luxury Limousine Black
- Long Luxury Limousine Silver
- Long Luxury Limousine White
- Seat black
- Seat white
- Seat yellow
- Textures Include:
- 13 Texture, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Long Luxury Limousine: (.DUF)