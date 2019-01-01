The Long Luxury Limousine is a fully articulated luxury limousine with Iray lights and materials options.

All wheels spin, the steering wheel turns, doors open and close, and with additional Material Options including interior and exterior lights, the Long Luxury Limousine has everything you need for your next render, plus that characteristic and unmistakable stretch-limo look!

Get the Long Luxury Limousine for whenever your character wants a lift, but wants (or needs) it to be a bit more highbrow, elegant, or fancy.