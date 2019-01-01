Meet Frida, an elegant and elderly character optimized for Victoria 8. RY Frida for Victoria 8 is an older woman whose beauty is accompanied with age for something out of the ordinary. Frida is a great way to add extra realism for your scene, especially because she's very customizable. Whether because of her gentle wrinkles, senior status, or kind and grandmother-like quality, Frida is so individualistic that your scene needs her!

Not only that, the Frida Character, Clothing and Hair Bundle comes with perfectly matching Hairstyle (Various Age Bob Hair) and Outfit (Flared Layer Outfit) at an unbeatable price!

Get this bundle for your next render.