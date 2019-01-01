-
-
SKU:65919Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
SKU:65919Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
The Flared Layer Outfit is a comfortable, casual and timeless outfit set for all of your Genesis 8 Females. The outfit parts come with dForce enabled for realistic draping, and the blouse can be styled longer to look great as a dress, with sleeves that can be hidden for more variety.
Materials are optimized for Daz Studio Iray.
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Flared Layer Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
- Full Outfit Preload
- Flared Layer Outfit Pants
- Flares-Longer
- Flared Layer Outfit Blouse
- Skirt-Wider
- Skirt-Longer
- Flared Layer Outfit Jacket
- Adjust-Abdomen
- Adjust-All
- Adjust-BreastL
- Adjust-BreastR
- Adjust-BreastRevealMid
- Adjust-BreastSideL
- Adjust-BreastSideR
- Adjust-BreastUnderL
- Adjust-BreastUnderR
- Adjust-BreastUpperL
- Adjust-BreastUpperR
- Adjust-BreastsDown
- Adjust-BreastsMid
- Adjust-BreastsOut
- Adjust-Chest
- Adjust-CollarL
- Adjust-CollarR
- Adjust-ElbowL
- Adjust-ElbowR
- Adjust-ForearmL
- Adjust-ForearmR
- Adjust-Glutes
- Adjust-Hip
- Adjust-HipL
- Adjust-HipR
- Adjust-KneeL
- Adjust-KneeR
- Adjust-Neck
- Adjust-ShinL
- Adjust-ShinR
- Adjust-ThighL
- Adjust-ThighR
- Supported Genesis 8 Female(s) Shapes:
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodyTone
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMThin
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- PBMBreastsCleavage
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsImplantsL
- PBMBreastsImplantsR
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- PBMBreastsUnderCurve
- PBMGlutesSize
- PBMHipSize
- Other Genesis 8 Female Shapes may be supported by Auto-follow
- Textures Include:
- 12 Texture Maps (500 x 500 upto 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Flared Layer Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)