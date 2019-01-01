dForce Flared Layer Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

The Flared Layer Outfit is a comfortable, casual and timeless outfit set for all of your Genesis 8 Females. The outfit parts come with dForce enabled for realistic draping, and the blouse can be styled longer to look great as a dress, with sleeves that can be hidden for more variety.



Materials are optimized for Daz Studio Iray.

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming