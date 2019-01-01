Loading...
dForce Flared Layer Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    SKU:65919
    Artist:
    outoftouch
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The Flared Layer Outfit is a comfortable, casual and timeless outfit set for all of your Genesis 8 Females. The outfit parts come with dForce enabled for realistic draping, and the blouse can be styled longer to look great as a dress, with sleeves that can be hidden for more variety.

    Materials are optimized for Daz Studio Iray.

    The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Flared Layer Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
      • Full Outfit Preload
      • Flared Layer Outfit Pants
        • Flares-Longer
      • Flared Layer Outfit Blouse
        • Skirt-Wider
        • Skirt-Longer
      • Flared Layer Outfit Jacket
        • Adjust-Abdomen
        • Adjust-All
        • Adjust-BreastL
        • Adjust-BreastR
        • Adjust-BreastRevealMid
        • Adjust-BreastSideL
        • Adjust-BreastSideR
        • Adjust-BreastUnderL
        • Adjust-BreastUnderR
        • Adjust-BreastUpperL
        • Adjust-BreastUpperR
        • Adjust-BreastsDown
        • Adjust-BreastsMid
        • Adjust-BreastsOut
        • Adjust-Chest
        • Adjust-CollarL
        • Adjust-CollarR
        • Adjust-ElbowL
        • Adjust-ElbowR
        • Adjust-ForearmL
        • Adjust-ForearmR
        • Adjust-Glutes
        • Adjust-Hip
        • Adjust-HipL
        • Adjust-HipR
        • Adjust-KneeL
        • Adjust-KneeR
        • Adjust-Neck
        • Adjust-ShinL
        • Adjust-ShinR
        • Adjust-ThighL
        • Adjust-ThighR
    • Supported Genesis 8 Female(s) Shapes:
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodyTone
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • PBMBreastsCleavage
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsGone
      • PBMBreastsImplantsL
      • PBMBreastsImplantsR
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • PBMBreastsSmall
      • PBMBreastsUnderCurve
      • PBMGlutesSize
      • PBMHipSize
      • Other Genesis 8 Female Shapes may be supported by Auto-follow
    • Textures Include:
      • 12 Texture Maps (500 x 500 upto 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Texture Templates available through the Product Library

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

