Loading...
Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)

Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)

  • $24.95
    • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    • $24.95
    SKU:65925
    Artist:
    outoftouch
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) in Vendor, outoftouch, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65925
    Artist:
    outoftouch
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Various Age Bob Hair is a high quality hair package for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Female(s). The 3D mesh is made of hair strands of different sizes for real-world volume and dynamic looks.

    The custom hairshader adds the special touch of realism to your renders, with its light-reactive features such as subsurface scattering and realistic glossiness. Additionally, the shader has been build to be re-colored with the popular Hairblending feature. You are able to mix two haircolors with gradients, strands and other creative alpha masks and set the strength of the alpha masks for thousands of unique looks without hassle or scripting!

    All options are available as one-click material presetsand optimized for Daz Studio Iray.

    Add-ons for this product.

    What's Included and Features

    • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 Female(s)
      • Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
    • Hairtextures
      • 30 Base Haircolors
      • 30 Hairblending Colors
      • 10 Hairblending Overlay Alpha Styles
      • 04 Hairblending Strength Styles
    • Morphs:
      • Adjust-CheekL
      • Adjust-CheekR
      • Adjust-ForeheadDepth
      • Adjust-ForeheadHeight
      • Adjust-ForeheadTop
      • Adjust-ForeheadWidth
      • Adjust-HeadL
      • Adjust-HeadR
      • Adjust-HeadSize
      • Adjust-HeadSizeTop
      • Adjust-NeckBottom
      • Adjust-NeckX
      • Adjust-NeckZ
      • BangsL-Longer
      • BangsL-Wave1
      • BangsL-Wave2
      • BangsR-Longer
      • BangsR-OffFace
      • BangsR-Wave1
      • BangsR-Wave2
      • BangsR-Wave3
      • FHMVictoria7
      • Longer
      • Shorter
      • Volume-1
      • Volume-2
      • Volume-Less1
      • Volume-Less2
      • Volume-Wave
      • Wind-Back
      • Wind-Front
      • Wind-L
      • Wind-R
    • Supported Shapes
      • Victoria 7
      • Aiko 8
      • Alexandra 8
      • Edie 8
      • Eva 8
      • Gia 8
      • Karyssa 8 Head
      • Kaylee 8 Head
      • Latonya 8
      • MeiLin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Penny 8
      • Stephanie 8
      • Sydney 8
      • Tasha 8
      • Teen Josie 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Zelara 8
      • Additional Shapes may be supported through Auto Follow
    • Textures Include:
      • 01 Texture (8000x8000)
      • 12 Textures (4096x4096)
      • 60 Textures (4000x4000)
      • 90 Textures (256x256)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Texture Templates available through the Product Library

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.