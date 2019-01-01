Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)

Various Age Bob Hair is a high quality hair package for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Female(s). The 3D mesh is made of hair strands of different sizes for real-world volume and dynamic looks.

The custom hairshader adds the special touch of realism to your renders, with its light-reactive features such as subsurface scattering and realistic glossiness. Additionally, the shader has been build to be re-colored with the popular Hairblending feature. You are able to mix two haircolors with gradients, strands and other creative alpha masks and set the strength of the alpha masks for thousands of unique looks without hassle or scripting!

All options are available as one-click material presetsand optimized for Daz Studio Iray.