SKU:65925Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Various Age Bob Hair is a high quality hair package for Genesis 3 and Genesis 8 Female(s). The 3D mesh is made of hair strands of different sizes for real-world volume and dynamic looks.
The custom hairshader adds the special touch of realism to your renders, with its light-reactive features such as subsurface scattering and realistic glossiness. Additionally, the shader has been build to be re-colored with the popular Hairblending feature. You are able to mix two haircolors with gradients, strands and other creative alpha masks and set the strength of the alpha masks for thousands of unique looks without hassle or scripting!
All options are available as one-click material presetsand optimized for Daz Studio Iray.
What's Included and Features
- Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Hairtextures
- 30 Base Haircolors
- 30 Hairblending Colors
- 10 Hairblending Overlay Alpha Styles
- 04 Hairblending Strength Styles
- Morphs:
- Adjust-CheekL
- Adjust-CheekR
- Adjust-ForeheadDepth
- Adjust-ForeheadHeight
- Adjust-ForeheadTop
- Adjust-ForeheadWidth
- Adjust-HeadL
- Adjust-HeadR
- Adjust-HeadSize
- Adjust-HeadSizeTop
- Adjust-NeckBottom
- Adjust-NeckX
- Adjust-NeckZ
- BangsL-Longer
- BangsL-Wave1
- BangsL-Wave2
- BangsR-Longer
- BangsR-OffFace
- BangsR-Wave1
- BangsR-Wave2
- BangsR-Wave3
- FHMVictoria7
- Longer
- Shorter
- Volume-1
- Volume-2
- Volume-Less1
- Volume-Less2
- Volume-Wave
- Wind-Back
- Wind-Front
- Wind-L
- Wind-R
- Supported Shapes
- Victoria 7
- Aiko 8
- Alexandra 8
- Edie 8
- Eva 8
- Gia 8
- Karyssa 8 Head
- Kaylee 8 Head
- Latonya 8
- MeiLin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Penny 8
- Stephanie 8
- Sydney 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
- Additional Shapes may be supported through Auto Follow
- Textures Include:
- 01 Texture (8000x8000)
- 12 Textures (4096x4096)
- 60 Textures (4000x4000)
- 90 Textures (256x256)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Various Age Bob Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)