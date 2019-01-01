-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67075Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$41.95
- Look at individual products in this bundle for install types
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67075Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Look at individual products in this bundle for install types
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product includes the following products
-
Details
Shhh... be quiet, please!
The FG Library bundle has everything you need to create the FG Library
- FG Library<
- FG Library Poses
- FG Librarian for Genesis 8 Females
Get the FG Library Bundle for your university, school, studying or research renders!
What's Included and Features
- This Bundle Includes:
Notes
- For full details on included products, please see the individual product's store pages.