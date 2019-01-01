-
SKU:67053
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Shhh... be quiet, please!
The FG Library is the quintessential library environment and props collection for DAZ Studio.
This sprawling learning environment comes with every necessary and imaginable props like tons and tons of books, bookcases, furniture, desks, lamps, chandeliers, and ladders, plus preset cameras for easy and quick images.
Get FG Library for your university, school, studying or research renders!
What's Included and Features
- FG Library (.DUF)
- FGL Library Preload
- FGL Library Ready Scene
- Props:
- FGL Basket
- FGL Book Cart
- FGL Book Case 1
- FGL Book Case 2
- FGL Book Scanner
- FGL Book Stak Table 1
- FGL Brochure Rack
- FGL Chair
- FGL Chandelier
- FGL Chess Set
- FGL Coffee Cup
- FGL Desk 2
- FGL Desk
- FGL Flyer Rack
- FGL Flyer Rack2
- FGL Front Desk
- FGL Ladder
- FGL Lampshade
- FGL Mug
- FGL PC Desk
- FGL Pen
- FGL Pencil
- FGL Signage
- FGL Signage2
- FGL Sofa
- FGL Stand 2
- FGL Staple Wire Remover
- FGL Stapler
- FGL Stool
- FGL Table
- FGL Telephone
- FGL Tissue Box
- FGL Water Bottle
- Preset Cameras:
- FGL Cameras
- Render settings:
- FGL Daytime
- HDRI images (.hdr/.hdri)
- tears_of_steel_bridge_2k.hdr
- Textures Include:
- 61 Texture, Normal, and Roughness Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer